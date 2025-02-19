The Hardys Called Out On WWE NXT By No Quarter Catch Crew
One of the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling history appears to be set for a WWE return next week on WWE NXT.
The Hardys, known to WWE fans as The Hardy Boyz, were called out by the No Quarter Catch Crew during a segment with Fraxiom on the Feb. 18 episode of NXT for a match next week. The two last wrestled a match in WWE together April 20, 2019, defeating The Usos in a tag title match.
Matt Hardy would jump to AEW in the beginning of 2020, debuting on the first episode of the pandemic era of AEW Dynamite. Jeff, meanwhile, would remain with WWE until he left following an incident at a house show when he abandoned a match before it was over. He would go to AEW the following summer, before missing a year of action due to legal issues.
Matt then returned to TNA upon the conclusion of his AEW contract, and Jeff would follow him not long after. The two won the TNA Tag Team Championship at Bound For Glory last fall in a Full Metal Mayhem match, and have been champions since. They also signed new contracts with the company, and have expressed interest in working with WWE now that it has a partnership with TNA.
Earlier in the episode, TNA X Division Champion Moose appeared on the program as well.
