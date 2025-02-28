AEW Revolution 2025: Date, Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & More
Jon Moxley's shield of protection is falling down around him and the clock may be ticking down to the end of his reign as AEW World Champion.
Adam Copeland has been a man of his word over the last few weeks. The Rated R Superstar has picked off Moxley's Death Rider cohorts one at a time, even procuring an assist from Willow Nightingale to neutralize Marina Shafir, and appears to be heading toward a true one-on-one shot at the World Title on March 9 at AEW Revolution.
After taking out Pac with a double Co-Chair-To, the trio of Cope, Jay White and Willow sent Claudio Castagnoli and Marina off on an ambulance ride a week later on Dynamite. Which leaves Wheeler Yuta as Moxley's last line of defense.
Even if Moxley somehow survives his grueling and gritty battle with Cope in Los Angeles, he's guaranteed to have a new No. 1 Contender coming after him. One who may be just as hungry as Adam Copeland is to take that title away from him.
Swerve Strickland is trying to channel his focus back on winning the AEW World Championship after being preoccupied with Ricochet the last few months. He'll have the chance to kill two birds with one stone at Revolution by beating Ricochet and earning a shot at winning back his title.
The AEW International Championship will also be on the line in Los Angeles when Konosuke Takeshita defends against Kenny Omega. Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher are set to go to war inside of a steel cage, while MJF and Hangman Adam Page are ready to tear each other to shreds.
Some major women's matches are expected to take place as well, but have not yet been announced. Here's everything that is official for AEW Revolution:
AEW Revolution date
Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
AEW Revolution start time
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
AEW Revolution location
Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
How To Watch AEW Revolution
PPV: Triller TV, PPV.com, YouTube, traditional cable and satellite providers and select Dave and Busters locations nationwide.