AEW Revolution 2025 Preview: Start Time, How To Watch & Live Stream, Match Card & More
The stars will be out in Hollywood tonight as AEW Revolution takes over the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Writing with absolutely no hyperbole what-so-ever, All Elite Wrestling President and CEO Tony Khan has booked 3-4 matches that could end up being serious 'Match of the Year' candidates. Including, but not limited to, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher inside of a Steel Cage, Kenny Omega challenging Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship, and Mercedes Moné battling Momo Watanabe with the TBS Championship on the line.
Then there's tonight's triple main event slate that will crown a new No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship and potentially two new AEW World Champions.
The Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland last held a World Championship 14 years ago. He could finally end that drought and rescue the AEW World Title from the Death Riders when he faces off against Jon Moxley tonight. This is a match that will be anything but pretty, in the best way possible.
Timeless Toni Storm and Mariah May will battle for the AEW Women's Championship in what many AEW faithful believe should be the main event. Fans have soaked in every emotional moment of their story the last several months and tonight will witness their Hollywood Ending.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight's AEW Revolution PPV in Los Angeles:
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum have earned the biggest opportunity of their AEW careers tonight when they take on Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Hurt Syndicate have been absolutely dominant since arriving in All Elite Wrestling and The Outrunners may running into a buzz saw in Los Angeles.
MJF vs. Hangman Adam Page
Arguably the two biggest homegrown stars in All Elite Wrestling have their sights set on winning back the AEW World Championship, but their quest to do that has put them on a collision course with each other. Things have gotten very personal between MJF and Hangman Adam Page in very short order, and these two appear ready to tear each other to shreds tonight at Revolution.
AEW TBS Championship Match
Love her or hate her, there is no denying that Mercedes Moné has been on a hot streak the last several months. She's out to prove yet again that no one can touch Four Belts Moné when she puts her TBS Championship on the line against Momo Watanabe. These two put on a classic at NJPW Capital Collision last August. Can Momo find away to best the CEO this time around?
Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher inside of a Steel Cage
A physically and mentally spent Will Ospreay will step inside of a traditional steel cage for the first time ever in his career tonight and he'll be standing across the ring from a man he used to call his brother. Ospreay says he's a wounded animal heading into this one. He'll be locked in a cage, backed into a corner and have no choice but to fight for his life.
AEW Continental Championship Match
After taking out Buddy Matthews at Grand Slam Australia, Kazuchika Okada is looking to dispose of the other half of Hounds of Hell. A win tonight would be the biggest of Big Bad Brody King's career, earning him his first singles championship in AEW. This will be no easy task. There's a reason The Rainmaker is approaching one year with the Continental Championship around his waist.
AEW International Championship Match
Konosuke Takeshita is at the top of his game right now, but can he definitively prove that he's better than The Best Bout Machine? Kenny Omega has not missed a step since returning from a year long absence caused by diverticulitis. Tonight these men finally get to follow up to their 5-star classic at All Out 2023 with the International Championship on the line.
No. 1 Contender's Match for the AEW World Championship
Swerve Strickland has found his opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. A win over Ricochet tonight would not only put him on track to reclaim the AEW World Championship, but it should put to bed one of the more personal rivalries in recent AEW history. One of these men will walk out of Los Angeles as the new No. 1 Contender, but who? Keep an eye on Prince Nana tonight as he may prove to be the difference maker.
Hollywood Ending for Timeless Toni Storm & Mariah May - AEW Women's Championship Match
Timeless Toni Storm and Mariah May will be putting the finishing touches tonight on perhaps the greatest women's storyline in American wrestling history. No rules, no holds barred and falls will count anywhere inside of the Crytpo.com Arena. One woman will walk out of Los Angeles as the AEW Women's World Champion after writing the 'Hollywood Ending' of their opponent.
AEW World Championship Match
Tonight's expected main event is going to be the dirty, gritty, drag down brawl that Adam Copeland has always dreamed of having against Jon Moxley. Over the last few weeks Cope has physically and psychologically beaten down each member of the Death Riders, leaving Mox to defend his AEW World Title all on his own. Will he still prove to be the man in AEW or will Cope capture his first World Title in over a decade?
AEW Revolution start time:
Zero Hour Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT
Main Card Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
AEW Revolution location:
Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
How To Watch AEW Revolution:
PPV: Triller TV, Amazon Prime, PPV.com, YouTube, traditional cable and satellite providers and select Dave and Busters locations nationwide.
Zero Hour Match Card (Announced):
Big Boom AJ, Mark Briscoe, & Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity for the ROH World Championship
TNT Champion Daniel Garcia & Undisputed Kingdom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
Lee Johnson & Blake Christian vs. Hologram & Komander
Revolution Main Match Card (Announced):
Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
MJF vs. Hangman Adam Page
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe for the AEW TBS Championship
Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay in a Steel Cage Match
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King for the AEW Continental Championship
Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship
Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland in a No. 1 Contender's Match for the AEW World Championship
Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam 'Cope' Copeland for the AEW World Championship
The Takedown on SI AEW Revolution Predictions Show:
