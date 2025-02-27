Roman Reigns Announced For Two SmackDown Episodes Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
Roman Reigns has been off television ever since the Royal Rumble earlier this month in Indianapolis, but the Tribal Chief is officially on his way back.
WWE announced early Thursday morning that the former Undisputed WWE Champion will make two appearances next month as part of the company's extensive overseas tour ahead of WrestleMania 41.
Reigns will appear on the March 21 episode of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy and then he'll be on the show in London, England on March 28.
It's not clear at this time if Roman is scheduled to appear on any shows ahead of his trip to Europe, but conventional wisdom suggests he'll be around before then to begin his WrestleMania program.
Reigns is once again expected to be heavily featured at the 'Showcase of the Immortals', most likely working a match with Seth Rollins, CM Punk or both men this coming April in Las Vegas.
MORE: Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber
WWE announced that Reigns would be out of action for the 'foreseeable future' following the actions of Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble. After both men were dumped over the top rope by CM Punk, Rollins delivered two stomps to Reigns. One of which was onto the steel ring steps.
