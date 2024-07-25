AEW’s Blood & Guts’ Lives Up to its Promise
AEW Dynamite was headlined by the absolute car crash of a match known as Blood & Guts. Aside from the mayhem that transpired in the main event, a few matches slated for All In were given a chance to shine.
Let’s break down all the carnage from an action-packed night:
Your American Champion
After defeating Will Ospreay last week for the International Championship, MJF decided the title needed a patriotic makeover. The new International champ is no longer the International champ. Instead, MJF unveiled the new American Championship. In all of its red, white, and blue glory, MJF gloated that this title was for real Americans like himself.
In the midst of the celebration, Ospreay made his return to the arena after MJF slashed his tire, causing Ospreay to drive out of the arena to search for him. Ospreay attempted a sneak attack on the champion. However, the champion quickly cleared the ring, but this isn’t going to be the last chance Ospreay gets at MJF. According to the former champ, the rematch of one of the best matches in AEW history will be taking place on his home soil next month at All In.
The Elite Advantage
The Elite was backstage, minus Hangman Page, standing over a beaten-down Christopher Daniels. It was time for the coin flip to see who would have the two-man advantage at the start of the Blood & Guts match. While Team Elite wondered where Hangman could be, they shook off his absence and won the coin flip, giving them the advantage for the majority of the match.
Chopping the Learning Tree
Next up, the F.T.W. Championship was on the line as Chris Jericho defended his title against Minoru Suzuki. Aside from the main event, this bout featured some extreme physicality. The chops from Suzuki were enough to make a fan grab their own chest in pain. In the end, it was Jericho using a low blow followed by the Judas Effect that allowed the Learning Tree to keep the F.T.W. Championship.
Winner by pinfall: Chris Jericho
Not happy with the results of the match, Suzuki went after Jericho, which led to Bryan Keith and Big Bill coming to the aid of their Learning Tree leader. The pair were banned from ringside for the match, but it was fair now that the match had ended. With Suzuki on the wrong end of the numbers game, a returning Shibata came in for the save, clearing the ring of any Learning Tree disciples.
Nightingale is the target
Can someone please let Renee Paquette interview anyone in peace? Paquette’s attempt to interview CMLL Women’s champion Willow Nightingale lasted around a second before Kris Statlander joined the party. Statlander violently made her statement, and Stokely Hathaway made the message clear: the CMLL Women’s title is not safe.
Danielson must be All In
Finally, Paquette has an interview without her interviewee being tossed into a wall.
A clip of Paquette’s interview with Bryan Danielson as he discusses his match at All In for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. In the clip, Jeff Jarrett appears to speak with Danielson on the moment that awaits. Jarrett delivers another fantastic, emotional promo, telling Danielson it seems his mind isn’t focused on the task at hand. Danielson agrees, saying he has a lot of work to do before the big match.
Rivalry renewed
Arguably, the biggest rivalry in the AEW women’s division saw a new chapter added to its legacy when Britt Baker once again met Hikaru Shida in the squared circle. Highlights of all their past battles throughout the years were shown to build up the match. The two delivered once again, and it was Baker getting her hand raised in victory.
Winner by submission: Britt Baker
Baker’s victory celebration would not last as TBS champion Mercedes Mone interrupted the festivities to announce to the world her answer to Baker’s challenge at All In. Mone declined Baker’s challenge for a match and then surprised her with her newly hired gun, Kamille.
PAC in action
After a chilling entrance, the number-one contender for the International Championship, excuse me, American Championship, PAC, took on Boulder in what was a match to display The Bastard. PAC made quick work of his challenger and will anxiously await MJF or Ospreay for a shot at the title.
Winner by pinfall: PAC
Trouble for Team AEW?
Team AEW gave their last words before heading to the ring for the main event. However, the words turned into hate for one another. Each member of the team looked to be on a different page; however, it was left to Mark Briscoe to restore order and faith that Team AEW would be ready for the challenge.
Storm Warning
Mariah May wanted to send a message to her All In opponent, Toni Storm, by brutally beating down local talent. In a match meant to highlight May’s dominance, her opponent didn’t even get a graphic to show her name. The top contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship made quick work of her challenger.
Winner by pinfall: Mariah May
After the match, May rubbed salt into the wound by teasing Storm’s appearance by having her music play. That was until Storm appeared in the ring under disguise. Storm wasted little time getting her hands on May. Shortly after, the brawl was broken up by officials. These two are building something special for London.
Blood & Guts delivers
If you expected to see pure chaos in the main event of Dynamite, then you were in luck.
From the opening bell until its sadistic finish, the Blood & Guts match was everything for someone who craves wrestling on the extreme side.
Each time a new member of the match joined the calamity, the violence grew larger and larger. However, one member of Team Elite didn’t appear when his name was called. Hangman was nowhere to be seen as his music blasted over the speakers of the arena, leaving Team Elite one man short. That was until the final member of Team AEW, Swerve Strickland, entered.
Hangman wasn’t joking around when he said he wanted to be in this match to get his hands on Strickland. Hangman attacked Strickland from behind before the AEW Heavyweight Champion could even enter the ring. He wasted no time cuffing Strickland to the outside of the cage and planned on giving him the beating of his life until Matt Jackson intervened.
Jackson made it clear: Hangman was to enter the ring and help Team Elite, or he was fired. Hangman reluctantly obliged, leaving Strickland cuffed to the outside of the cage.
Team AEW would find help at the hands of Jeff Jarrett and Billy Gunn. The wrestling legends would assist with getting Strickland in the ring to even the odds for Team AEW, and then the action got even crazier.
Both teams left a part of their careers inside the two rings. From Coffin Drops off the cage to being punched repeatedly in the head with scissors, this match was on a path where the losing team would have to be unconscious.
Luckily for Jack Perry, Matt Jackson would not let that happen. As Darby Allin threatened to light Perry on fire if he did not give him a match for the TNT title at All In, Jackson had seen enough. He gave Allin the match at All In and threw in the towel in this match. In the end, it was Allin celebrating on the side of the cage as Perry reluctantly stared from where he was tied up on the cage.
Winner: Team AEW