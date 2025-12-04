AEW Dynamite Results (12/3/25): AEW Continental Classic Continues, Toni And Mina Advance, Kingston Confronts Joe

The 2025 Continental Classic continued it's action on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

In tournament action this week, Kazuchika Okada defeated PAC in the Gold League. Okada suffered a surprising loss against Kyle Fletcher to start the tournament last week, but found winning momentum again with a victory over PAC.

Okada was victorious after a pin attempt counter of Pac's brutalizer. Both men now have three points in this year's round robin tournament. Later in the night, Okada and fellow Don Callis Family stablemate, Konosuke Takeshita had a non-physical run-in with one another. Okada continued to blame Takeshita for the group's missteps and Takeshita continued to not let Okada alpha him in front of his group.

.@RAINMAKERXOKADA REVERSES THE BRUTALIZER!



In other tournament action, Kyle Fletcher defeated Kevin Knight in the Gold League to secure six points. Knight and Fletcher were victorious last week, but Fletcher got the better of Knight in their one on one match. Fletcher was able to secure the victory after his patented brainbuster.

Finally, tournament action rounded this week when Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jon Moxley in the main event. Castagnoli ended with six points and Moxley stayed stuck at three. This was a battle of Death Rider faction mates and now Castagnoli has a leg up on the group's leader.

STORM ZERO INTO @MARINASHAFIR!



In the women's division, Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa defeated Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in a Holiday Death Match. Now, Storm and Shirakawa will take on Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale. The winner of that match will be crowned the first ever AEW Women's Tag Team Champions.

Outside of Continental Classic tournament action, Samoa Joe and Eddie Kingston had a final face to face in the ring ahead of their AEW Men's World Championship encounter at the special Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite next week.

Eddie Kingston sends a warning to AEW World Champion @SamoaJoe in a way that only he can!



During the exchange, Kingston did a lot of the heavy lifting on the microphone. He not only addressed Samoa Joe, but Hook as well. Kingston and Hook were tag team partners prior to Hook turning heel and joining Joe and The Opps.

AEW Dynamite Results

Kazuchika Okada defeated PAC in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match

Kyle Fletcher defeated Kevin Knight in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match

Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa defeated Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in a Holiday Death Match to advance in the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship tournament

The Opps defeated The Dark Order in a Trios Match

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jon Moxley in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match

