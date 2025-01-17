AEW SPOILERS For Collision Maximum Carnage: Match Results From Thursday's Taping In Cincinnati
Night two on Maximum Carnage is officially in the books.
All Elite Wrestling filmed this Saturday's special edition of AEW Collision on Thursday night from the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH
The show was headlined by a massive 12-man tag match featuring The Death Riders and The Learning Tree having to team together to face Rated FTR, The Outrunners and Powerhouse Hobbs. Were Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho able to co-exist for one evening or did all out chaos erupt as it did at the conclusion of Dynamite on Wednesday?
Did Kazuchika Okada successfully retain his AEW Continental Championship against Tomohiro Ishii and was it Hangman Adam Page or Christopher Daniels who survived the Texas Death Match?
The following spoilers are limited in scope and were provided by our own Rick Ucchino, who was in attendance for Thursday's taping in the Queen City.
Full Maximum Carnage Collision Match & Segment Results (1/18/25):
- Hangman Adam Page defeated Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match. This was a violent and bloody encounter with chairs, tables and barbed wire all getting in on the party. In the end, Hangman connected with a Dead Eye onto a steel chair and then a Buck Shot Lariat to keep Daniels down for a 10-count. Hangman Page wasn’t finished dolling out punishment after the match was over. He delivered a Fallen Angel to Daniels, who had to be helped to the back. He received a nice ovation from the Cincinnati crowd for his efforts.
- Tony Schiavone interviewed Toni Storm, who was celebrating her big win Wednesday in the Casino Gauntlet Match. She said she’s incredibly excited to wrestle at Grand Slam Australia in the same building where she saw her first ever match. Storm then said it’s time for her and Mariah May to finally meet face-to-face and she asked the AEW Women’s Champion to meet her next week in Jacksonville.
- MVP challenged Private Party to put the AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin next week on Dynamite.
- Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Shane Taylor Promotions in a trios match. O’Reilly pinned Shawn Dean and he and Strong took him out with a double team move.
- Shane Taylor attacked Undisputed Kingdom after the match and started talking trash to Daddy Magic. Daniel Garcia hit the ring to a huge pop and took out all of Shane Taylor Promotions.
- Will Ospreay told Alicia Atout that he’s going to call out Kenny Omega this Wednesday on Dynamite because they need to have a chat about the Don Callis Family.
- Lance Archer and Brian Cage defeated Top Flight after a power bomb choke slam combo on Darius Martin. Lio Rush and Action Andretti attacked Top Flight after the match. Wearing puffy red-spiked sleeveless jackets no less.
- Lexy Nair interviewed the Learning Tree. Chris Jericho said if Jon Moxley is as smart as he thinks he is, the Death Riders will work with the Learning Tree tonight to take out their common enemies.
- Max Caster came to the ring to clear the air with Anthony Bowens, but was greeted by deafening boos and “shut the f—- up” chants. Bowens called Caster a cocky, arrogant piece of s—-, which received a great ovation from the crowd. Bowens called himself the Pride of AEW, AEW’s Five Tool Player and said he has all the tools to be a World Champion.
- Billy Gunn then came to the ring to try to stop their bickering, but he ran into a rant from Max Caster. He blamed Billy for all the tension between himself and Bowens, and told Anthony to choose between himself and Billy Gunn. Bowens then flipped Max the finger and said he never needed him to be successful. The Acclaimed officially breaks up as Billy and Bowens scissor one final time.
- Kazuchika Okada defeated Tomohiro Ishii to retain the AEW Continental Championship. It was a solid bout as these two have great chemistry with one another. After multiple attempts to hit his finisher, Okada occupied the ref with the ring bell, kicked Ishii below the belt and finally connected with the Rainmaker for the win.
- Dustin Rhodes defeated Adam Priest in what was essentially a squash match.
- Julia Hart defeats Harley Cameron by submission. A good back and forth match that had the Cincinnati crowd fighting over who they wanted to win. Harley was selling the effects of being misted on Dynamite for much of the match.
- The Learning Tree is seen backstage after attacking Powerhouse Hobbs’ knee with a baseball bat. They celebrate their actions as they head to the ring for the main event.
- Rated FTR, The Outrunners and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated The Death Riders and The Learning Tree. As expected, this match erupted into total anarchy. Many of the competitors ended up fighting into the crowd and never returned to the match. Powerhouse Hobbs arrived toward the end of the bout to help the Outrunners, who were left to fight off Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith. Hobbs hit the Bad Apple with a big spinebuster to pick up the win for his team.
