Jade Cargill Posts Cryptic Tweet In Response To The Investigation Into Her Attacker
On this week's episode of WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair and Naomi confirmed that they had "no leads" in regards to who was responsible for attacking and taking out their friend and partner, Jade Cargill, two months ago.
Thanks to a cryptic tweet from Cargill after that news broke, it appears she doesn't believe them.
In the two word tweet that had the wrestling world buzzing on Friday night. Cargill wrote, "You sure?" in response to hearing that her two partners had zero leads in their investigation.
Cargill was attacked and put through a car windshield two months ago on an episode of Smackdown. At the time, she was partners and tag team champions with Belair. Since going on the shelf because of the attack, Naomi has filled in as Belair's partner and both have held down the titles.
MORE: WWE Rumors: Two Names Could Be Responsible For Jade Cargill Backstage Attack
The duo have an upcoming title defense on NXT next week against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Legend and Jackson earned a shot at the titles by winning a number one contender match on this week's show.
Cargill, Belair, and Naomi have been partners since before WrestleMania this year. The trio wrestled as a team and were victorious against Damage CNTRL.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Shawn Michaels Set For Major Appearance At Upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Exclusive: Nic Nemeth Hopes For "Game-Changing" John Cena Moment During WWE Retirement Tour
Logan Paul Trolls Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, John Cena And Others Backstage At WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
4 Facts About Roman Reigns' Impressive WWE Royal Rumble Resume