Drew McIntyre Has Surprising Praise For CM Punk
Drew McIntyre and CM Punk engaged in what many consider to be the feud of the year throughout 2024.
Following Punk's injury in the 2024 Royal Rumble, McIntyre and Punk built a feud through verbal and social media interactions over the course of several months. It was a true testament to both men's ability that they were able to keep the fans entertained all of those months without an actual match occurring.
Finally, Punk and McIntyre stepped between the ropes at SummerSlam on August 3rd. They followed that up with a rematch at Bash In Berlin on August 31st. And finally, the feud culiminated in a match of the year contending Hell In A Cell bout at Bad Blood on October 5th.
During a new interview with Alex McCarthy for the Daily Mail, McIntyre opened up about the feud and Punk's demeanor throughout.
As it relates to all of his social media trolling of Punk, McIntyre said, "I went completely gangbusters for him."
McIntyre explained that even though WWE may limit what he says on television, he has more freedom with his social media posts. He even went so far as to say that had WWE told him to tone it down (they didn't), he would have told them no.
"The company could have asked me to pull back if they wanted me to, and I’d have said, ‘No, it’s my social,'" McIntyre said.
Given the drama that unfolded between Punk and some of his co-workers during his time with AEW, there were certainly people watching Punk's feud with McIntyre closely to see how he might respond to all of McIntyre's needling. According to McIntyre, Punk never complained once about anything he was doing.
"I went at him and went at him," McIntyre explained. "And I’ve done that with a couple of people, and they have got a boo-boo face. Not that I care, but he didn’t. He ate it like a man and then came back with what he had to say. So I’ll give him that.”
