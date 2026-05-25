AEW Star Calls Triple H a Coward and a Liar

An AEW star isn't holding back regarding their feelings for Triple H.

For quite some time, we've heard MVP make it abundantly clear that he wasn't a fan of Triple H and how he ran WWE. Porter had promised on multiple occasions that he would one day explain his feelings for Triple H when the time was right, and it appears today was that day.

On the latest episode of Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze, the AEW star spoke about his and Bobby Lashley's WWE departure, how their decision to leave weighed heavily on the company's decision to release Shelton Benjamin, and how Triple H treated them as talent.

The Hurt Syndicate | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

MVP calls Triple H a coward and a liar

"Here's the deal," MVP began. "Once we saw how things were going when The Hurt Business was broken up, and then Shelton, after 20 years, was unceremoniously released. Just like, okay, you're done. They didn't offer him a job as a trainer or a producer. Shelton is one of the all-time greats; he's underappreciated, and he doesn't get the flowers he deserves, but legitimately, Shelton is great.

"So, having said that, they just released Shelton. So me and Bobby were still under contract at this point. I was with Omos, and Bobby was doing his thing with The Pride, and I made up my mind. My contract was coming up. Me and Bobby had contracts at similar times, and I made up my mind that I don't want to be here anymore. And if Triple H is in charge, then I definitely don't want to be here, because I don't like Triple H. I don't respect Triple H. I think he's a coward and a liar.

"There have been many situations where he was dealing with Bobby, where he didn't have the balls to tell Bobby the truth creatively what he wanted to do. There are multiple times that I tried to talk to him, and he would always say, I'll get with you in a little bit, or the few times that I got a chance to get him in his office alone, he would call somebody to come in.

"He didn't want to be alone with me. I don't respect that. Tell me, I'm a professional. Tell me how you feel. We'll do business based on that. You ain't gotta like me. There's lots of people throughout my career that I've worked with that I don't like. We're making money, we're doing business."

Triple H wouldn't speak with Bobby Lashley one-on-one about his position in WWE

From there, MVP would begin speaking with Bobby Lashley about the current political landscape in WWE and how Triple H wasn't on their side. Porter would reveal that despite Lashley's decorated career with the company, Hunter wouldn't give The Almighty any one-on-one time to discuss the direction of his character and where things were heading for him.

"Triple H wouldn't give Bobby one-on-one time," MVP continued. "Bobby wanted to talk to Triple H. Hey, what's my direction? What am I doing here? Triple H always had something come up. Other people had all the access they wanted. So I told Bobby, when we were sitting in catering, I'm not gonna resign. Don't resign, you and me get Shelton, and let's go to AEW. Let's go.

"Bobby was like, man, I don't know. They were paying Bobby bank, and Bobby was on that level that he could show up and you get easy money, but Bobby's not that kind of guy. So after a few weeks, Bobby started to kind of see the environment for what it was, and he was like, yeah, P, you're right, when our contracts run out, let's not resign, let's get with Shelton, and let's take this show and go across the street."

Bobby Lashley and MVP | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

MVP was already preparing for life after WWE

While MVP was in Lashley's ear about departing WWE, he had already begun to put the wheels in motion about what was next for their faction, noting that at the time, he had already trademarked The Hurt Syndicate name. Porter would make it clear that both he and Lashley chose not to re-sign with WWE and they could have stayed had they wanted to, but chose to reunite with Benjamin instead.

"So at the end of the day, fortunately, once our contracts were done, we had our conversation about what we want to do," MVP continued. "We had our representation reach out to Tony Khan. Meetings were had. Tony Khan was like, yes, I want you guys here. And we had great conversations with Tony Khan, and we were able to take The Hurt Syndicate to AEW. So that whole thing came about because we knew it was time to go."

The Hurt Syndicate have been heavily featured since making the jump to AEW and were a part of last Sunday night's Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing.

THEY. HURT. PEOPLE!



Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/QY43L6J4eG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2026

The Takedown on SI has full coverage of last night's pay-per-view, which you can check out above.