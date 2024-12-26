AEW Star Set For Long-Awaited Return To Wrestling After Nearly Two-Year Absence
It's been nearly two years since Tay Melo has wrestled for AEW, and while that stretch is going to continue a little while longer, she is set to get back in the ring in early 2025.
An emotional Melo posted on social media Thursday morning that she's heading to Japan and will wrestle for Stardom on January 3 at New Year Dream inside the Tokyo Garden Theater. She'll be teaming with Mina Shirakawa to take on Athena & Thekla.
Tay Melo has not wrestled since she and Sammy Guevara welcomed their daughter into the world last year. She's been training for her return ever since she was cleared for action in August.
Her last match was in March of 2023 when she teamed with Guevara for a mixed tag match in Northeast Wrestling. She last wrestled for AEW two months earlier when she was still a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society. TayJay AS lost to Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a street fight.
It's still unclear when Melo will make her return to All Elite Wrestling.
