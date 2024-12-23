Here's How Mariah May Feels About Toni Storm's AEW Return
Toni Storm returned to AEW TV for the first time since All in when she appeared at the end of AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming to confront Mariah May.
Her return sent shockwaves through the T-Mobile Center, with social media lighting up as the incident took place.
But it wasn't just her return alone that shocked fans. Timeless Toni Storm was Timeless no more, as she had returned to her rocker roots.
In a recent interview with Jimmy V3, May was asked about Storm's return, and she seemed none to please with it.
I honestly don't care. To me, I was in the main event of Dynamite Winter is Coming, special show for us. I was wrestling my best friend Mina and I was trying to give Mina this amazing opportunity to be a champion and be on American TV. You've got Thunder Rosa in the crowd holding up these weird signs and weird puns, trying to be funny. Toni Storm is coming out, saying she is 'All Elite.' It's honestly my song. That whole look, I owned that. I don't know. I don't really care. As I said when I came back after, I'll do the same thing to every single one of these girls as many times as I need to before they get the message.
