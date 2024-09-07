AEW & Warner Brothers Discovery May Be Nearing a Finalized TV Rights Deal
It sounds like AEW is going to be sticking around on TNT and TBS for the foreseeable future. Those were the words, nearly verbatim, from All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan last night after Friday night's special episode of Collision went off of the air.
Kahn addressed the live crowd in Chicago and gave them a positive update on where the company stands on securing a new TV rights deal.
"I think it's safe to say, I feel pretty good to say, AEW on TBS and TNT, I think, is here to stay," Kahn exclaimed with enthusiasm and some raised eye-brows. He then appeared to give a little money sign with his index finger and thumb that would make Johnny Manziel proud.
It's important to note that Tony Khan did not directly say that a new deal with Warner Brothers Discovery had been reached, but it's safe to say he would not be making such a public statement if an official announcement was not imminent.
AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery have been negotiating a new TV contract for the last several months, and while Khan has always remained optimistic about the partnership moving forward, he's never been more forthcoming and upbeat about the process than he has been in the past 24 hours.
Prior to Friday night's Collision, Tony Khan took to social media to claim that AEW was on the "1-yard-line" of the most important time in company history.
It would not be the least bit shocking for Tony Khan to announce an extension with Warner Brothers Discovery during tonight's All Out PPV.
If that does happen, it would be the second year in a row that Khan would have made a major announcement during All Out weekend in Chicago.
It was Labor Day weekend last year when Khan terminated the contract of CM Punk. A new TV rights deal would certainly have the AEW CEO in a much more cheerful mood this time around.
All Out returns to the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL tonight! The Takedown at SI will be there to bring you live in-person coverage.
