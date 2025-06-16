TNT On-Ice Reporter Had Such an Awkward Moment Talking About Oilers Goalie
The Edmonton Oilers made a change in the net for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, though it didn't yield the results they were hoping for. With Calvin Pickard drawing the start in place of Stuart Skinner, Edmonton suffered a 5–2 defeat, falling down 3–2 in the series against the Florida Panthers.
With Pickard in net, Skinner was on the bench on Saturday, and he found himself in quite an awkward spot late into the game. As the final seconds were ticking off the clock, TNT's between-the-benches analyst Brian Boucher was discussing the possibility of the Oilers turning back to Skinner in Game 6, all while standing just a couple of feet away from the goalie.
Have a look at the uncomfortable exchange:
"Is it Skinner in Game 6?" Boucher was asked with Skinner right next to him.
"Yes. And I would not have said that coming into tonight's game, but you didn't get the desired result that you were looking for. I think you've got to go back to the guy that they say is their No. 1," said Boucher.
Skinner stared straight ahead at the action on the ice throughout the entire exchange, though it'd be near impossible for him to not have heard every word uttered by Boucher.