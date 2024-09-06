AEW All Out Predictions: The Takedown on SI's Picks
It's an extremely quick turnaround for the likes of Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, MJF and others. All four men I just mentioned competed in classic match-ups less than two weeks ago at All In and now they must saddle up again Saturday night in Chicago.
The annual AEW All Out PPV will feature five Championship matches this year, but with Danielson and Ospreay in particular just winning their respective titles in London, it doesn't feel like the Now Arena will be the place for any new Champions to be crowned.
The headlines of this show will instead center around the culmination of one of the greatest feuds in recent wrestling history. Will Hangman Page finally get his win over Swerve Strickland? Let's dive into this card!
Kazuchika Okada defends his Continental Championship against three opponents to be determined on AEW Collision
We won't find out until after tonight's special Friday night edition of AEW Collision who all will be challenging Kazuchika Okada for his Continental Championship. Tony Khan has booked three eliminator matches to determine which three wrestlers will move on to All Out Saturday night.
- Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith
- Lance Archer vs. Mark Briscoe
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos
Regardless which three wrestlers advance - for the record, I'm going with Cassidy, Briscoe and Takeshita - it's hard to imagine Okada dropping the gold. Although with the match being a Fatal 4-Way, the Rainmaker does not have to be involved in the decision to lose the title.
It just feels like there's more juice in this Championship reign for Okada, including a one-on-one match with Takeshita and a rematch with Claudio Castagnoli.
Winner: Kazuchika Okada via pinfall on Mark Briscoe, but be on upset alert.
Will Ospreay defends his International Championship against PAC
Will Ospreay just won back his International Championship at All In two weeks ago. It would make absolutely zero sense for him to drop the belt to PAC Saturday night.
The 'Bastard' may not be content with winning trios gold in London, but he's going to have to learn to live with it because that's the only title belt he's taking with him when he leaves Chicago.
As I've said before, just because something is predictable does not mean it's going to be bad. Quite the opposite in this case. This dance will be an incredibly fast paced mini-marathon that crescendos into an Ospreay victory.
Winner: Will Ospreay
The Young Bucks defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against the Blackpool Combat Club
The Elite will lose a match Saturday, but it's not going to be the Young Bucks who taste that defeat. The AEW Tag Team Division could use a spark, but with Claudio and Yuta already holding the AEW Trios Championships, making them double champs feels like the wrong move to make.
The wild card in this battle of the Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club is the re-emergence of Jon Moxley. No one seems to know what his intentions are since coming back to AEW with Marina Shafir by his side.
All we know is that Mox and Marina love beating people up backstage and that the former AEW World Champion really wants to chat with Darby Allin. He also thinks Jack Perry is a 'good kid'. Interesting considering those are two are the three men in line to challenge Bryan Danielson and potentially end his full-time wrestling career.
Could Moxley be plotting against his own BCC teammates? Something doesn't smell right.
Winners: The Young Bucks with Moxley contributing to the win.
Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight
This one is an absolute coinflip. I've gone back and forth several times on who will, and who should, win this match. Those two things don't always coincide when it comes to booking a wrestling match.
These two ladies have been at each others throats ever since Statlander turned on Willow following her lost to Mercedes Moné at Double or Nothing, trading tennis volleys back and forth in the weeks that have followed.
Willow got the win in the Owen Hart Foundational Tournament. Statlander then followed up by stealing a victory in a CMLL Eliminator Match before Willow won the right to pick the Chicago Street Fight stipulation at All In.
Saturday night is match point.
As spectacular as Statlander and Stokley Hathaway are as a heel combo, Willow is an even better babyface. Lighting up arenas the second she dances out onto the stage. The right push could catapult her into becoming the face of the AEW Women's Division and a title program with Mariah May or a rematch with Mercedes should be in her immediate future.
Winner: Willow Nightingale with the Street Fight Stipulation providing Statlander with the necessary layer of protection.
MJF vs. Daniel Garcia
In a just world Daniel Garcia would absolutely demolish MJF this weekend, but this isn't Hollywood and good doesn't always triumph over evil. I do not see MJF taking back-to-back PPV losses, especially two weeks apart from one another.
There's also still the mystery surrounding Garcia's contract situation. While the belief is that he's either re-signed or that he's going to re-up with the company, it still hasn't been word that it's official. If Danny is going to be hanging around long-term, then he'll have plenty of time to get his win back.
99 percent of what comes out of Max's mouth is pure horse s--t, but he more often than not accomplishes what he sets out to do. There will be blood on Saturday. A lot of it, in fact. A loss for Garcia via ref stoppage might not be a bad way to go.
Winner: MJF
Mercedes Moné defends her TBS Championship against Hikaru Shida
Tony Khan and Christopher Daniels have banned Kamille from ringside for this match. How can Mercedes Moné - one of the best wrestlers on the planet - possibly overcome such adversity?
Luckily for her the security guards at wrestling shows are notoriously inept at their jobs. Expect a ref bump and Tony Schiavone to scream about how Kamille shouldn't be getting involved when she ultimately does. Either that or the CEO has another ace up her sleeve (see what I did there?) she'll draw to get the upperhand.
None of this is going to stop Mercedes and Shida from putting on a banger. This match should be a ton of fun before they ultimately arrive at a B.S. heel win for Moné.
Winner: Mercedes Moné
Bryan Danielson defends his AEW World Championship against TNT Champion Jack Perry
My feelings toward Bryan Danielson's first AEW World Championship defense against Jack Perry are pretty much a carbon copy of Will Ospreay and his newly won International Championship.
The clock is ticking down to the American Dragon leaving his boots in the ring, and I still believe this title run will lean more on the transitional side, but the clock is not striking midnight on Danielson's career this weekend in Chicago.
Despite the rest of The Elite watching this one closely, Danielson will do what he always does and overcome any and all obstacles in his path.
You can take it to the bank that Bryan is at least making it to October 12 as the AEW World Champion. WrestleDream is in Tacoma Dome this year. About an hour drive from Danielson's hometown of Aberdeen, WA.
Who says no to a triple threat that night with the Dragon defending against two other Washington boys in Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland? Assuming Swerve is still standing by then.
Winner: Bryan Danielson
Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match
These two men have been the talk of the pro wrestling world after Wednesday's incredible angle that saw Hangman Page close out Dynamite by burning down the childhood home of Swerve Strickland.
This is a rivalry that has taken a number of twists and turns over the past few months, mutating Page into a deranged maniac along the way. One who is hell-bent on, quite literally, burning everything Strickland holds dear in this world to the ground.
Many consider Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland to be the best rivalry in All Elite Wrestling history and I honestly cannot tell those people that their opinion is wrong. I do not want this to end, but an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match seems pretty definitive.
I still have Swerve earmarked for a World Title shot at WrestleDream, but Hangman Page needs the win here. He's also not going to rest until he puts Strickland down for a three count. If this truly is the end of their rivalry, then Page needs to bust out some all-time crazy cowboy s--t and claim victory. And then... hire a therapist.
Winner: Hangman Adam Page
All Out returns to the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Takedown at SI will be there to bring you live in-person coverage.
