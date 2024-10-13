New AEW International Champion Crowned at WrestleDream 2024
Konosuke Takeshita is the new AEW International Champion.
The Alpha reigned supreme in an absolutely thrilling triple threat match against Will Ospreay and Ricochet at WrestleDream Saturday night, but he did not get the job done on his own.
The Don Callis Family took full advantage of the rules of a triple threat match, which of course means anything goes. After Ricochet was put through a table, Ospreay appeared to be on the verge of claiming victory. The Don Callis hit the ring with screw driver in hand.
Ospreay was prepared for Callis, but he was not expecting his long time friend Kyle Fletcher to hit the ring and blindside him from behind. They betrayal of Fletcher opened the door for Takeshita steal the win and the International Championship.
