AEW WrestleDream 2024: Start Time, Date, Match Card, Live Stream & TV Channels
Will Saturday be the end of Bryan Danielson's full-time wrestling career?
The answer be known at the conclusion of AEW WrestleDream as Danielson puts the AEW Heavyweight title on the line against former friend and Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.
After beating Jack Perry at September's AEW All Out, Danielson was confronted by Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. Cage teased he would be cashing in his contract for a shot at the AEW title. But Moxley, Castagnoli, and PAC made the save. All things appeared to be good when all of a sudden the trio violently attacked Danielson. Moxley viciously choked him with a bag until he was unconscious.
"The American Dragon got his revenge at AEW Grand Slam. Moxley just defeated Allin to earn a crack at Danielson for the gold at WrestleDream when Danielson came up from behind and also choked him with a bag.
Now, the former best friends turned bitter enemies look to find out who is the best.
Also at WrestleDream, Will Ospreay puts the International Championship on the line in a three-way against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will make his first appearance since losing to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out.
Here is everything you need to know about AEW WrestleDream 2024.
AEW WrestleDream 2024 start time?
Date: Saturday, October 12
Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
AEW WrestleDream begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT The card is expected to last around four hours.
How to watch AEW WrestleDream 2024 tonight
North America: Triller, PPV.com, YouTube, Local Cable and Satelitte PPV Providers
Everywhere but North America: Triller, YouTube, PPV.com
Where is AEW WrestleDream 2024?
AEW WrestleDream takes place for the first time at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.
AEW All Out 2024 match card
AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley
Swerve Strickland returns
AEW International Championship Three-Way: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita
AEW Women's Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightengale
AEW World Tag-Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party
TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho
Darby Allin vs. Brody King
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay White
Two of Three Falls: The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram
ROH Men's TV Title: Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage (Zero Hour)
