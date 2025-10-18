AEW WrestleDream 2025 Results, Highlights, And Live Blog
AEW returns to PPV on Saturday night with AEW WrestleDream 2025.
The show is anchored with two world championship matches. First, Adam Page will defend his AEW Men's World Championship against Samoa Joe. Joe is a former AEW World Champion, who has said that he doesn't fully buy that Page is "the guy" in AEW. Page will look to change Joe's opinion and retain his title when both men square off.
This week on AEW Dynamite, Page was intstrumental in making sure that Joe made it out of his World Trios Championship mach unscathed. Page clearly respects Joe and wants to beat him when he is at full strength.
In the women's division, the world championship will also be on the line at AEW WrestleDream. Kris Statlander is scheduled to defend her newly won AEW Women's World Championship against former champion, Toni Storm.
Statlander defeated Storm in a fatal four-way match to win the championship at AEW All Out earlier this summer and she swears to hang onto the title in what will be her first defense. As for Storm, she is out of sorts. The Timeless One has stated she doesn't know who she is without the AEW Women's World Championship and will look to right her sorts at WrestleDream.
The other major match on the show is a an "I Quit" Match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley. Both men have been feuding with one another for most of 2025 and their feud will come to a head on this show.
In their final face-to-face encounter this week on AEW Dynamite, Moxley asked Allin how they were going to get through the match because he didn't think that either one of them would utter the words "I Quit." Moxley worked to get the upper hand and had his Death Riders take Allin out Wednesday night. What kind of shape will Darby Allin be in? Find out at AEW WrestleDream.
AEW WrestleDream 2025 Results
Check back at 8pm EST for a full AEW Wrestledream 2025 live blog with results and highlights.
AEW WrestleDream 2025 Card (Announced):
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Men's World Championship
Kris Statlander (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm for AEW Women's World Championship
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in an "I Quit" Match
Brodido (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Mercedes Moné TBS Championship Open Challenge
Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship
Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express in a $500,000 match
Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla
The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona, & Bishop Kaun) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, & MVP)
The Latest On AEW, WWE, & More
AEW WrestleDream Predictions: Will Jon Moxley or Darby Allin Say 'I Quit'?
The Young Bucks Reveal How They Feel About The Dudley Boyz Retiring (Exclusive)
Tony Khan Provides Recovery Update On Swerve Strickland
Tony Khan Comments On Andrade's AEW And WWE Status After Non-Compete Reports Emerge