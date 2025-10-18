AEW WrestleDream 2025: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW WrestleDream touches down in Chaifetz Arena for AEW's long-promised first PPV in St. Louis and the first WrestleDream outside of Washington State.
Tonight's show is the first PPV since Double Or Nothing to carry an evening start time on the East Coast, with the main card kicking off at 8 p.m. EST on HBO Max and other PPV providers.
Ahead of the main show, a special hour-long Collision Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. EST, and air live on TNT and HBO Max. Currently, four matches have been announced for the Tailgate Brawl, including FTR versus JetSpeed.
Headlining WrestleDream is AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page versus AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe. AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander will face off with the former champion "Timeless" Toni Storm for the first time one-on-one. Also, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley will write the final chapter of their bloody rivalry in an "I Quit" match.
Keep reading for a full preview of everything we know about AEW WrestleDream from St. Louis, Missouri.
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Men's World Championship
Hangman Adam Page will defend the AEW Men's World Championship against AEW World Trios Champion and former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. After tensions dating back to Revolution 2024 reemerged during a trios match, Samoa Joe reminded Hangman that he has never beaten him
The champion offered Joe a world title match at WrestleDream, citing the help he received from The Opps to defeat the Death Riders leading up to All In as the reason. Since then, two of AEW's toughest competitors have traded harsh words about who is the better man, but tonight, their actions will do all of the talking.
Will the cowboy ride out of St. Louis still the champion, or will Samoa Joe become a two-time AEW World Champion?
Kris Statlander (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm for AEW Women's World Championship
For the first time, AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and the former champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will face off one-on-one for the world title. Statlander used Wheeler Yuta's seatbelt pin at All Out to pin Storm in a four-way match to become AEW Women's World Champion.
Since then, Storm, a four-time AEW Women's World Champion, feels lost without the title she became synonymous with. Still, Statlander has made it abundantly clear that after working for six years to win the title, she has no intentions of giving it up anytime soon.
Over the last few weeks, the champion has been able to match all of the Timeless One's typical antics and mayhem, including several passionate brawls on Dynamite and Collision. Can Kris Statlander prove her All Out win was not a fluke, or will Toni Storm extend her record to five reigns as the AEW Women's World Champion?
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in an "I Quit" Match
In what will likely cap off their yearlong feud, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley will meet in the ring tonight for what is guaranteed to be an unforgettable "I Quit" match. The bitter rivalry between the men has been bloody, violent, and downright chaotic as Allin continues to fight off the Death Riders, often to his own detriment.
At All Out, Moxley defeated Allin in his trademark Coffin Match after a well-timed interference from a returning PAC. At WrestleDream, Moxley will have an even taller task of forcing AEW's most resilient competitor (aside from himself) to say "I Quit".
Their rivalry has managed to reach new heights in the time between All Out and WrestleDream. We've seen flamethrowers, ruthless attacks in holding cells, and many other jaw-dropping moments in recent weeks. Can Mox pull off the unthinkable, or will Darby Allin vanquish Jon Moxley once and for all at the same PPV that Moxley ended Bryan Danielson's career last year?
Brodido (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Tonight marks the first AEW appearance from Konosuke Takeshita since becoming the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, holding a title that his tag team partner, AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, is very familiar with. Despite both being members of the Don Callis Family, Takeshita and Okada have struggled to see eye to eye as both men's pride and jealousy continue to surface.
Tonight, they face the ultimate test as they challenge Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Bandido and Brody King have defended their titles all over the world, and now they aim to collect their fifth successful defense in St. Louis. Will Brodido be able to use Takeshita and Okada's disharmony against them, or will the Don Callis Family add even more gold to their collection?
Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship
In the fifth edition of their ongoing rivalry, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe will face off again, this time for the TNT Championship. Their current record is tied at 2-2 and tonight will determine who gets the definitive edge and the TNT title. After defeating MJF at All Out, Mark Briscoe has momentum on his side and feels ready for his first taste of AEW gold but Kyle Fletcher has successfully defended the TNT title five times and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Who will win the rubber match between the Don Callis Family and The Conglomeration's finest?
Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express in a $500,000 match
Jack Perry made his shocking return to AEW at All Out, and he didn't come alone. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express are officially reunited, and their first major goal together is to take down the Young Bucks, who notably left Perry high and dry during his time as part of The Elite.
In addition to their disdain for Perry and Luchasaurus, the Young Bucks are seeking more than revenge at WrestleDream. $500,000 is on the line and would go a long way towards helping their current money woes. Tonight, one of AEW's oldest rivalries will reignite. Will the Young Bucks turn their luck around, or will Jurassic Express' second act be their best yet?
Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter
In a rare women's non-title PPV grudge match, Thekla and Jamie Hayter will finally lock horns after months of feuding, dating back to Thekla's debut in May when she attacked Hayter and put her out of action for an extended amount of time. Since then, Hayter, often accompanied by Queen Aminata, has been regularly brawling with Thekla and her Triangle of Madness teammates, prompting the former AEW Women's World Champion to call for the first-ever women's Blood & Guts match.
Tonight, Thekla and Jamie Hayter will finally get their hands on each other one-on-one to settle their bad blood. Who will come out on top?
The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona, & Bishop Kaun) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, & MVP) in a Tornado Trios match
The rivalry between The Demand and The Hurt Syndicate has gotten progressively more chaotic over the past few weeks, including street fights and heavyweight brawls in venues around the world. Now they find themselves at an impasse with one win apiece, and there's only one way to settle the score.
Tonight, The Demand and The Hurt Syndicate meet one more time in a tornado trios match to determine who's truly the baddest and toughest team in AEW.
AEW WrestleDream date:
Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
AEW WrestleDream time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
AEW WrestleDream location:
Location: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, Missouri
How To Watch AEW WrestleDream 2025:
Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on Triller.
AEW WrestleDream Card (Announced):
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Men's World Championship
Kris Statlander (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm for AEW Women's World Championship
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in an "I Quit" Match
Brodido (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship
Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express in a $500,000 match
Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla
The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona, & Bishop Kaun) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, & MVP)
Saturday Tailgate Brawl Pre-Show
FTR vs. JetSpeed
Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron
The Conglomeration (Tomohiro Ishii, Orange Cassidy, & Kyle O'Reilly) and Roderick Strong vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, Wheeler Yuta, & Daniel Garcia)
Eddie Kingston & Hook in action
