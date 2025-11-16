AEW Wrestler Rebel Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

AEW and former TNA wrestler Rebel has announced that she is battling two life-altering illnesses, opening up about her current health situation in an emotional post on social media on Sunday morning.

Rebel, real name Tanea Brooks, has battled a myriad of health issues over the past several years, and has not been on AEW television since 2022. While she did document her health battles on social media in the past, Sunday's post was the most revealing of her current situation.

In the video, a tearful Brooks announced that she is battling Primary Pulmonary Lymphoma, an extremely rare form of lung cancer.

She explained she was hospitalized in May of 2024 for having masses in her lungs, and she was prescribed anti-fungals to improve. After not getting better for more than a year, she checked into the Mayo Clinic, where she found out her diagnosis.

"If there is a best case scenario, then I have it," she said. "So that's good."

Brooks would also reveal that she is battling Functional Neurological Disorder, which has taken her ability to speak clearly and walk without the assistance of a walker. She said it has also taken functionality from her right hand, and she can no longer write. She will be starting rehab this week to assist with that.

"I have a very serious infection right now, so I'm on IV antibiotics. And I have to finish, I have to clear this infection first before I can address the cancer," she said. "And once that's finished, hopefully in December, I will go in for a third bronchoscopy to determine what kind of treatment I'll be having, chemo, radiation, immunology, and then we'll start there. And then we'll kick it's ass."

The 47-year-old then told fans she would keep them posted on her journey.

Rebel's Wrestling Career

Rebel got her start in TNA back in 2013. | TNAwrestling.com

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader broke into wrestling in 2013, kicking off a three-year run with TNA/Impact Wrestling. During that time, she would receive more training with Ohio Valley Wrestling, and even had a brief run in Japan with Stardom from 2017 to 2018.

She would sign with AEW in 2019 for a backstage role, but eventually ended up being paired with Britt Baker as her personal assistant. She would work alongside her, primarily in a comedy role, before coming off television in 2022.

Brooks also made one brief appearance in WWE, teaming with Amber Nova on NXT in a losing effort to Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane.

