The Hardy Boyz Reportedly Set To Sign New TNA Contracts
Expect to see the Hardys on AMC when TNA heads over to the network next year.
Matt Hardy used X last night to give an interesting update on his status with TNA, and Fightful Select has a report on when the update can be official.
The Hardys have had a big year in the wrestling world. Matt and Jeff became NXT Tag Team champions for a brief period, and they're currently enjoying their second reign with TNA World Tag Team championships this year. The brothers beat Team 3D in their retirement match at Bound For Glory in October as well.
Matt Hardy says they've been re-signed
The Mike & JD Show were discussing Fightful's report stating the Hardys were expected to sign back soon and the impact the Hardys have had on TNA's business. In a reply to the conversation, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on the report.
In his tweet, Hardy wrote, "BTW, we’ve been re-signed for a while. Merry Christmas, guys!"
Matt and Jeff Hardy signed one-year deals with TNA in November of last year, which would put the expiration of those contracts sometime at the end of this year.
Matt Hardy has been proud to represent TNA with his brother and has commented in the past about wanting to be a major contributor for the promotion in their final years.
Matt Hardy wants TNA to tell stories
Hardy expects TNA programming to shift once they land on AMC.
"There’ll be good wrestling on it, but we’re not going to be obsessed over that...AEW, that’s their thing [five-star matches]. They stand out. They have their wrestling like that. I don’t think that’s the direction we’re gonna go. We need to find our own identity and go in a different direction.Matt Hardy on Extreme Life of Matt Hardy
Hardy also recently got into a public feud on social media with Cash Wheeler of FTR over how much in-ring quality matters for a pro wrestling show.
TNA announced its new media rights deal with AMC earlier this month, which will begin airing live on AMC on Thursday, January 15. The Hardy brothers are expected to be premier acts in TNA's new programming era.
