WWE Reportedly Interested in Top Free Agent

David Finlay, New Japan Pro Wrestling star and the son of WWE producer Fit Finlay, has been a highly discussed name on the rumor mill as of late.

His contract with NJPW was due to expire at the end of January and there has been reported interest in him from several major promotions, including WWE and AEW.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that there had contact between Finlay and WWE in recent weeks, but did not have any information beyond that.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. David Finlay in G1 Climax 35 | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

In an update, the folks at BodySlam are now reporting that Findlay's name has been discussed within the WWE creative department.

"One source stated that there is no indication that he has agreed to a deal or is signing with WWE, but he has been discussed internally," BodySlam wrote in their report.

"Another source stated that WWE has intentionally planted the seeds on TV recently with Uriah Connors (Brogan Finlay), in the case that David Finlay does make his way to the company."

Reuniting the family in WWE?

Uriah Connors signed with WWE in December 2023, and alongside his tag team partner Kale Dixon, helped breathe new life into Chase University in NXT. He's been involved with other multi-generational WWE Superstars like Lexis King and Arianna Grace recently, and is now leaning into his lineage on television.

Fit Finlay was a mainstay in WWE programming for over two decades, capturing the Men's United States Championship during his days as an in-ring competitor. He's been a backstage producer and coach for the company since 2012.

MORE: WWE Fans Believe They’ve Figured Out Who the Masked Man Is

Fit helped train his eldest son David, who has been wrestling professionally for going on 14 years. He signed with NJPW in 2015 and has spent the majority of his career overseas. He's had stops in TNA Wrestling and ROH as well, and has one AEW match under his belt. He faced off against "Hangman" Adam Page on the June 8, 2022 edition of Dynamite, and put up a good fight in a losing effort.

AEW President Tony Khan is said to be interested in signing David Finlay as well, alongside fellow NJPW star Clark Connors. A number of free agents have put pen to paper with All Elite Wrestling in recent weeks, and Khan is showing no signs of slowing down his recruitment efforts.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Jesse Ventura Slams Donald Trump’s WWE Hall of Fame Inclusion

AEW Dynamite Preview (2/11/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Major Update on AJ Styles' WWE Contract Status

More Details About Samoa Joe's Injury Have Been Revealed