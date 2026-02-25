Unfortunate Update on Eddie Kingston's AEW Status

It's been a really rough go for Eddie Kingston over the last few years.

Back in May 2024 at NJPW Resurgence, Eddie Kingston tore his ACL and meniscus in a match against Gabe Kidd. What would follow is surgery and months of rehab, keeping the Mad King on the shelf for 16 months.

Kingston would return to the ring last September at AEW All Out, where he would pick up a victory over Big Bill. His latest match took place on the February 7 episode of Collision when he, Ortiz, and The Rascalz defeated Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and the Grizzled Young Veterans in a Parking Lot Brawl.

Unfortunately, Kingston hasn't appeared on AEW programming since. But we now have an update on his status.

Eddie Kingston | All Elite Wrestling

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Eddie Kingston is not backstage at tonight's joint taping of Dynamite and Collision in Denver. In addition, Kingston has pulled himself from his scheduled independent dates later this weekend.

Johnson is reporting that Kingston has been dealing with severe migraine headaches and is taking time off to tend to his health. There is no current timetable for when he might return to AEW programming.

You know the migraines have to be serious for Kingston to pull out of independent dates, as he's currently making his final run on the indie scene and plans to stop working those dates by the end of this year.

Mile High Madness will take place tonight on AEW Dynamite

Tonight's dual taping of AEW Dynamite and Collision will take place at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

It appears tonight's complete card has already been announced, as the main event will feature a Mile High Madness anything goes match, as the events of last weekend's episode of Collision will make its way to Dynamite as the Young Bucks team with Jungle Jack Perry and The Rascalz against The Demand and FTR.

Matt and Nick Jackson will be looking for revenge against FTR, who hit their younger brother Malachi with a spike piledriver in the closing moments of Collision. Will they get what they're looking for? Tune in to find out.

We'll also see Babes of Wrath in action, defending the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles against MegaBad. This comes just weeks after the champs successfully defeated the challengers at Grand Slam: Australia.

We also saw a similar pattern between Kris Statlander and Thekla, which saw Statlander give Thekla a rematch after successfully defending her title, only to lose it to her in the rematch. If AEW is following their own formula, there's a chance we could see a big title change tonight on Dynamite.