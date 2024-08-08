Bryan Danielson Delivers Physical Matchup with Jeff Jarrett on ‘Dynamite’
The build to All In continues, as Wednesday's Dynamite was filled with the progression of storylines for AEW’s big event.
Let's break down all the action:
All-American Champion
The American champion, MJF, opened Dynamite in an eliminator match with up-and-coming star Kyle Fletcher.
MJF teased that he wasn’t that interested in the bout, mentioning he was ready to leave the arena. However, he decided to put on another stellar opening match.
It was a great match that ended in cheap heat for the champ, as Fletcher refused to use the screwdriver thrown into the ring by Don Callis. The lapse in judgment was enough for MJF to hit Fletcher with a low blow followed by a Brainbuster, which was ultimately the end to the match.
The win wasn’t enough for MJF; the American champ wanted to send a message to Will Ospreay, his challenger at All In. After busting open Fletcher, MJF teased a Tiger Driver before Ospreay came to make the save.
Die Mariah Die
Mariah May made quick work of Viva Van in a match designed to show May as a force before her AEW Women’s Championship Match against Toni Storm at All In.
After the match, May was given a picture gift that sent a clear message from Storm.
Storm appeared in the ring, and the brawl was on. The women’s champ attempted to give May a taste of her own medicine with a shoe to the head. However, officials rushed to the ring to break up the two of them.
Here Comes the Hook
Bryan Keith welcomed Katsuyori Shibata back to singles action after Shibata came to the aid of Minoru Suzuki last week as The Learning Tree attempted to teach him a lesson.
Keith and Shibata definitely showed off their strong professional wrestling style, which ended with Keith submitting to an armbar.
Quickly after the match, Chris Jericho and Big Bill jumped in the ring–and the beating was on for Shibata. That was until a returning Hook came to the rescue, clearing the ring of Jericho and his minions.
Ready for the Challenge
AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland had an excellent sit-down interview with Jim Ross.
Ross asked Swerve about the challenge that awaits him at All In, where Bryan Danielson will challenge him for the title. Strickland said he is ready, and explained that he understands what Danielson will bring to the table. However, Strickland doesn’t care who stands before him; the champ is willing to do whatever it takes to stay champion.
Trio Madness
Orange Cassidy and FTR teamed up for a trios match against Rush, Roderick Strong, and The Beast Mortos. The match was action-packed and involved some outside interference from Mike Bennett and Matt Taven.
In the end, it was OCFTR securing the trio victory.
In an after-match segment that a faulty mic may have ruined, FTR wasted little time as The Acclaimed made their way to the ring. No talk, just fists, was the perfect explanation for the brawl between the teams.
Mone-Baker Won’t Wait
Mercedes Mone’s new hired gun, Kamille, made quick work in a two-on-one squash match. Kamille showed off her strength and ability by laying waste to Jazmyne Hao and Clara Carter.
In a post-match promo, Mone celebrated Britt Baker being suspended by The Young Bucks. However, Tony Schiavone had a message for the TBS champ.
It was announced that Tony Khan had lifted Baker’s suspension, and the D.M.D. had a message for the C.E.O. Baker claims that she will get her hands on Mone before the two meet in London at All In.
Passing the Test
Jeff Jarrett wanted to make sure Bryan Danielson was ready for All In.
In the main event of Dynamite, Jarrett put Danielson through the wringer. The American Dragon didn’t even have a chance to make an entrance, as Jarrett attacked him from behind before starting the car crash of a match, this became.
The two battled throughout the arena before getting back to the ring. Jarrett pushed Danielson to his limits as the former WCW champion worked Danielson’s knee.
Yet no matter what Jarrett threw at him, Danielson had an answer. The biggest answer was a chair connected to the back of Jarrett’s head during a flying knee. That proved to be the move of the match and the reason Danielson picked up the victory.
As Ricky Steamboat joined them in the middle of the ring, the two shook hands, and it seemed like the show would end in a shower of praise for Danielson.
However, the champ had something to say.
Strickland made his way to the ring to congratulate Danielson on passing this test. But now the champ wants a test of his own. Strickland challenged Wheeler Yuta to a match next week to show Danielson what is in store for him in London.