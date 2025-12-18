MJF Hilariously Responds To Bret Hart's Claim That He Doesn't Know Who He Is

MJF is back on AEW programming and pro wrestling headlines are better for it.

The former AEW World Champion made his long-awaited return to action on Wednesday night's Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, which was his first appearance on television since September.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp had a chance to chat with MJF prior to his comeback and gave him an opportunity to respond to recent claims that were made by Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. During an appearance on the Johnny I Pro Show in November, The WWE Hall Famer said he did not know who MJF was.

This is despite the two of them sharing a ring together at Double Or Nothing 2019.

MJF responds to Bret Hart's "who?" comments during our interview, says everything is Goldberg's fault.



"Look, the guy had a seizure. He got kicked in the fucking head. He's old as fuck. Do I think it's Bill Goldberg's fault? Everything's Bill Goldberg's fault. Now, what I can… pic.twitter.com/8XKpUVyXR6 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 18, 2025

“Look, the guy had a seizure. He got kicked in the f---ing head. He’s old as f---," MJF told Ross Sapp, before being asked if he was blaming Bill Goldberg. "Do I think it’s Bill Goldberg’s fault? Everything’s Bill Goldberg’s fault."

MJF then admitted that he found Hart's claims to be hilarious because, after their segment together at Double or Nothing, he said Bret was very complimentary of his promo.

"He looks at me and he goes, ‘Your promo.’ I go, ‘Yeah?’ He goes, ‘You’re real good.’ I go, ‘Yeah,’ and he goes, ‘You remind me of a guy I really f---ing hated back in the day.' I think anyone that’s watching this could put two and two together. I’ll give you a hint, it’s not Bill Goldberg. But yeah, do I blame him for it? No, he’s just a f---ing trolling, dude.”

One alleged troll job was when Bret Hart recently went after Sheamus

Sheamus and Rusev | WWE

Anyone who's listened to or read stories from a Bret Hart interview knows he tends to lean very negatively on today's pro wrestling product. One wrestler who recently caught a stray was former WWE Champion Sheamus, when The Hitman called his punches an embarrassment.

MJF disagreed with that assessment, if it was in fact legitimate.

MORE: Eric Bischoff Predicts If Chris Jericho Will Leave AEW For WWE

“Look, anyone who knows me and my Twitter, knows that me and Sheamus actually had a tête-à-tête. Now, did I f---ing also verbally assassinate him? Yes, that’s what I do. But I’m not gonna sit here and pretend that Sheamus doesn’t have great punches. That’s what he’s known for.”

Now that he's back in All Elite Wrestling, MJF is once again going after the company's world championship. He used his guaranteed contract to add himself to the title match between Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page at AEW Worlds End coming up on Saturday, December 27.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

The Takedown On SI's 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards: Best Wrestlers, Storyline, Match, Rivalry & More

AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Results: MJF Returns, Continental Classic Continues, The Elite Vanquish Don Callis Family

Seth Rollins Makes Candid Admission About 2022 Hell In A Cell Match vs Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul Unleashes Fury At WWE Fans Trying To Discredit His Work