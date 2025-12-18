AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights & Live Blog For Holiday Bash (12/17/25)

The AEW Continental Classic continues on this week's special Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the Gold League of the tournament, Pac will take on Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher is coming off a loss to Mike Bailey last week, but has six points. Pac only has one win and three points.

In the Blue League, Orange Cassidy will square off against Mascara Dorada. Both men have three points. Also, Jon Moxley will take on Roderick Strong. Moxley also has three points, while Strong has yet to earn a victory in this year's tournament.

With the Worlds End PPV looming in just ten days, all three combatants in the world championship triple threat match will sign the contract for that match in the ring. Last week, we found out that Samoa Joe would defend his AEW World Championship against both Swerve Strickland and Adam Page. This week, the match becomes official. Will tempers flare? Find out on AEW Dynamite.

The tag team championships will be on the line this week. After weeks of being goaded, FTR will put their championships on the line against The Bang Bang Gang. FTR has been on a roll since the summer. Can they keep their momentum?

The women's division this week will feature a huge eight-woman tag match. Mercedes Mone will team with Athena, Marina Shafir, and Megan Bayne to take on Babes of Wrath and The Timeless Love Bombs. Babes of Wrath are the first-ever women's tag team champions in AEW. Will their first contender become clearer this week?

Finally, The Don Callis Family rivalry with The Elite will come to a head on tonight's show. The Young Bucks will once again team with Kenny Omega to take on Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero. The winner of the match earns $1 million.

AEW Dynamite Results

-The AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash started right away with Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong in the Blue League of the Continental Classic tournament. Both wrestlers were in the ring and the bell rang as soon as the broadcast began.

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland Worlds End AEW World Championship Contract Signing

FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal

The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, & Hechicero) in a $1,000,000 Winner Takes All Trios Match

Mercedes Moné, Athena, Marina Shafir, & Megan Bayne vs. Babes of Wrath & Timeless Love Bombs in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match

Pac [3] vs. Kyle Fletcher [6] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Orange Cassidy [3] vs. Mascara Dorada [3] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Roderick Strong [0] vs. Jon Moxley [3] in

