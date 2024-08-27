Bryan Danielson's Final Countdown Begins Wednesday Night
Bryan Danielson had what he described as his greatest career moment this past Sunday when he defeated Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In.
A bloodied Danielson withstood Strickland's best efforts to pull off the W in front of a filled Wembley Stadium, and more importantly, his wife and two children in the front row.
Wednesday night on Dynamite, Danielson will address his championship win and impeding retirement from full-time competition. Tony Khan is "promising" we won't want to miss what Danielson has to say.
The American Dragon previously stated that 2024 would be his final year of full-time in-ring action, but he'd stay with AEW in some capacity, even lacing the wrestling boots occasionally.
Current plans are for Darby Allin to get his shot at the champ during the Grand Slam event in September. Christian Cage also won a shot at the title during All In, when he outlasted the field in the Casino Gauntlet match.
It will be interesting to see how those two may factor into Danielson's segment on Dynamite this week, if at all.
There's also the added caveat that Danielson is reported to be walking away from the ring sooner than expected due to injury. If so, then it makes sense he'd drop the strap to Allin in September or someone else even sooner.
We'll get some answers (or more questions because this is wrestling) Wednesday night on Dynamite when Danielson addresses the AEW faithful for the first time since winning the World Championship.