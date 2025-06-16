Bryan Danielson Says His Pro Wrestling Career Reached Unexpected Heights
Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, is one of the most popular pro wrestlers of the last decade and a half. He never thought he'd reach the height that he did, though.
In a new interview with Kiro News Radio, Danielson spoke about his run in wrestling and said that the heights he achieved in the business were totally unexpected.
“I had wanted to be a professional wrestler ever since I was in first grade, but I never expected to reach the heights that I did. My first 10 years of my career, I was at the independent level, and it was mostly wrestling in front of anywhere from 100 to 1,000 people. I’d go internationally, but I just figured that would be my whole career. I mean, I’m five feet, eight inches tall, 190 pounds. I’m not your standard professional wrestler.”- Bryan Danielson (h/t Fightful)
Danielson broke into wrestling on the independent wrestling circuit and found critical acclaim in ROH during the promotion's early days. Danielson's violent style in the ring was attractive to fans and he became ROH World Champion during the company's heyday in the mid-2000s.
Danielson is famous for his run to the main event of WrestleMania 30 and subsequent world championship win at that show. During this time, he developed the "Yes" chant, which became synonymous with his main event run and was even picked up in other sporting environments throughout the world.
Danielson left WWE to join AEW in 2021. Danielson has been with the company ever since and is a former world champion. Currently, Danielson is on the shelf with a neck injury, an injury that could force retirement for the former champion.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Preview (6/16/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
AEW And Jon Moxley Sued For Negligence, Civil Assault, And Battery By Production Crew Member (Exclusive)
WWE Star Cody Rhodes Featured In New Trailer For Naked Gun Reboot
ROH Women's Champion Athena Announces New All Women's Wrestling Show