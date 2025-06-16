ROH Women's Champion Athena Announces New All Women's Wrestling Show
The Fallen Goddess is making some moves on the women's independent scene.
ROH Women's Champion Athena announced late Sunday night that Metroplex Wrestling will be launching a new weekly all women's wrestling show later this summer in Texas.
During her announcement video, which was shared out by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Athena described this as a passion project for her and the next step for a promotion that's been running strong at the MPX Event Center in Bedford for well over a decade.
"I'm going to give all the women in Texas and around the world an opportunity to be seen, be heard, to showcase their talents like we have never before on our new, regular women's wrestling show. And the very first one is on August 9th, and I'm calling it, 'Who Runs The World?'"- Athena
Talent already confirmed for the inaugural "Who Runs The World?" event include MPX Women's Champion Reiza Clarke, Vert Vixen, Hyan, former AEW star Abadon and reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich.
More details about the new show will be released a little closer to the premiere. You can find out more information about Metroplex Wrestling on the promotion's website.
