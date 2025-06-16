WWE Raw Preview (6/16/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
There could be plenty of big developments on this week’s edition of WWE Raw at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Gunther’s second reign as World Heavyweight Champion is set to begin after he defeated Jey Uso in a WrestleMania 41 rematch to regain the title.
‘The Ring General’ might be more confident than ever after his victory, so the question is, who’s next?
WWE has yet to announce an appearance for the new champion, but he may be too proud of himself to not show up for Raw.
Meanwhile, there are two more first round matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.
Speaking of the World Heavyweight Championship, the former champion was officially added to the King of the Ring by Raw general manager Adam Pearce on Saturday.
However, Jey’s opponents in the Fatal 4-Way Match are all hungry for the opportunity at a title match at SummerSlam, as Sheamus, Rusev, and Bronson Reed will look to earn their spot in the King of the Ring semifinals against Cody Rhodes.
In Queen of the Ring first round action, it’ll be the returning Asuka - who hasn’t competed since May 2024 - going at it with Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, and Stephanie Vaquer. Can ‘The Empress of Tomorrow’ score a huge win in her return to advance to face Alexa Bliss in the semifinals? Or will Rodriguez, Nile, or Vaquer spoil the party?
Elsewhere, Liv Morgan is set to address her aggressive actions on Nikki Bella a week ago. Morgan will also hit the ring for a match against Kairi Sane.
And after a surprising return on last week’s Raw, Bayley is expected to have some choice words for Becky Lynch. Will Bayley take aim at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship after Lynch cost her an opportunity at gold at WrestleMania 41?
It’s also worth noting that Pearce mentioned on Sunday that SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis would be subbing in for him on this show.
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Green Bay:
Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring First Round Match
There a lot of history between Sheamus and Rusev, and that could be a bad thing for both men’s chances at advancing in the King of the Ring. Reed is trying to give Seth Rollins’ faction one member in the semifinals after Bron Breakker came up short thanks to LA Knight, which led to Reed and Breakker returning the favor to Knight on SmackDown. As for Jey, if he wants to get another shot at winning back the World Heavyweight Championship, he’ll have to earn it in this high-stakes first round match.
Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile vs. Stephanie Vaquer in a Queen of the Ring First Round Match
Asuka may be the fan favorite to notch the victory and face Bliss in the semifinals, but one of the other three women might have something to say about that. Rodriguez is one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions with Liv Morgan (more on her in a second), Nile has become a steady presence in the Raw women’s division, and Vaquer has seen her stardom rise as quickly as any woman in WWE history.
Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane
Pearce has announced that not only will Morgan and Sane go one-on-one, but the former Women’s World Champion will also address her actions on Nikki Bella last week. After one half of the Bella Twins made her return to Raw, it was Morgan who welcomed her with an Oblivion. With Evolution 2 less than a month away, there could be an interesting match brewing that features these new rivals.
Bayley addresses Becky Lynch
Bayley is back after she made her long-awaited return on last week’s Raw to seek revenge on Lynch. It was ‘The Man’ who cost Bayley the spot in the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 41, only for Lynch to replace her and win gold with Lyra Valkyria. However, given the fallout between Lynch and Valkyria - and Lynch taking the Women’s Intercontinental Championship from her at Money in the Bank - there may be even more incentive for Bayley to score the ultimate payback.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
