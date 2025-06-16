WWE Star Cody Rhodes Featured In New Trailer For Naked Gun Reboot
Detective Frank Drebin is back in action and he's mixing it up with one of WWE's biggest stars in the latest trailer for The Naked Gun.
Actor Liam Neeson is taking the helm in the relaunch of the raunchy crime-spoof comedy franchise, portraying the son of the character made famous by the late Leslie Nielsen.
The plot for the new Naked Gun centers around Frank Drebin Jr., who grew up to follow in his father's footsteps as a Police Squad! Detective. The latest trailer for the film gives wrestling fans their first look at former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who is sporting a different look as he appears to be playing a nightclub bartender.
Not much is known about Rhodes' character in the film, but it appears that Neeson's Detective Drebin is attempting to get some information from him in the latest trailer and had to resort to violent tactics in a most hilarious fashion.
The film also feature's MLW star Paul Walter Hauser, who is portraying the son of George Kennedy's character from the original trilogy, Captain Ed Hocken. The name of Hauser's character is currently unknown.
The Naked Gun is set to release coming up on Friday, August 1 in theaters nationwide.
