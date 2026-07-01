Darby Allin Reveals Why He'll Never Wrestle Mick Foley in AEW (Exclusive)

When WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing, an association with Darby Allin made all of the sense in the world.

Foley gave the former AEW World Champion a pep talk ahead of his match with MJF, with Allin even paying homage to Cactus Jack during the main event. And while Allin lost the bout, a future partnership with Foley was certainly teased.

And according to Allin himself, he'd prefer it remains that way.

Darby Allin says he won't wrestle Mick Foley

"I would never wrestle Mick. I would never wrestle against Mick," Allin told The Takedown on SI.

"Would I team with him? Absolutely. I would team with him in a heartbeat. Just like I would never wrestle Sting. I would love to team with him. But that's the thing for Mick to answer. What does he feel in his career that, if he would even need that, if there's any questions unanswered?"

Allin noted potential parallels to Foley's late-career journey and the aforementioned Sting's. Following Sting's debut in the promotion in 2020, Allin would form an unlikely partnership with "The Icon," even becoming AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Mick Foley during his AEW debut. | AEW - AllEliteWrestling.com

"I know for Sting, all those years ago, there were many questions unanswered about how his career ended and how it wasn't on his own terms. Does Mick still have those questions as Sting did? That remains to be seen," Allin said.

Foley wants to fight Darby

Even though Allin doesn't seem interested in facing Foley, the hardcore legend isn't on the same page.

Foley recently told Ariel Helwani that he would entertain the idea of one more match, and in an interview with Going Ringside, listed Allin as a "dream opponent." Even so, he did note that he still has to lose more weight and improve his cardio before considering another match. MJF has also teased future trouble with Foley.

As to why Allin wouldn't consider a match against Foley at this juncture, he believes it has more to do with personal fulfillment rather than honoring one of his idols.

"I don't feel like I'd get out of it what we want, I feel like there's a lot more meat on the bone with me teaming with him. I just don't think I'd get out of it what I would think I would," he said.

"I wouldn't want to go out there and have that with somebody like Mick that a lot of people are saying he doesn't need to be in the ring. If he's gonna be in the ring, I wanna do everything to help him, like, by his side. It's just not something that interests me."

This past weekend, Allin participated in a 12-man cage match at Forbidden Door, helping Mark Briscoe earn an AEW World Championship match against MJF.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T The Takedown on SI.