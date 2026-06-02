Mick Foley Reveals if He Would Be Open to Wrestling Final Match in AEW

Mick Foley has been quick to make an impression in AEW, and it sounds like he is open to making an even bigger one down the line.

The Takedown on SI reported in May that AEW was heavily interested in working with Foley, and he ended up making his debut with the company at Double or Nothing later in the month. While he'll be a broadcaster to start, naturally, rumors have swirled over whether or not Foley could have one final match with the company.

Even though MJF doesn't appear to be a fan of it, AEW founder Tony Khan is, and is open to the idea if Foley wanted to do it. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on Tuesday, Foley admitted it is something that could come to fruition, especially as he has gotten healthier in recent years.

"It's definitely crossed my mind," he said. "You know, the cinematic matches have opened up the door for guys whose cardio may be suspect. But I'll tell you what, this loss of 100 lbs. has made my life so much easier. I used to have to stop a couple of times walking up a moderate hill, and now I only realize I'm walking up a hill when I do them, because I'm not getting winded, not like I used to."

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that despite how good he feels right now, there would have to be obvious caveats, given his injury history.

"I don't know. I think that clearly, if I had a match, it would have to be a match that would avoid trauma to the head. Luckily, there's a whole lot of me to traumatize below the neck. I think, yeah, I have one last good match in me. I just believe all the stars would have to align, it would have to make sense," he said.

Could Foley wrestle again?

"The Hardcore Legend" hasn't wrestled in a match officially since the 2012 Royal Rumble match, a brief appearance that saw him lace up the boots one final time in WWE. He recently cut ties with the organization due to its ties to the Trump administration following the death of actor Rob Reiner.

During the conversation, he noted that he'd love to be a manager for mid-card talent in AEW, in addition to his broadcast duties. He called himself a "Swiss Army Knife" for the company, open to a variety of different roles.

Mick Foley got his "All Elite" graphic at the pay-per-view. | All Elite Wrestling

Foley also joked that while he'd love to drop an elbow off the top of a television truck, he had an honest talk with himself about how much his hip and knee replacement surgeries saved his life. Even so, he thinks a final match is certainly possible.

"I find my mind wandering sometimes coming up with ideas that look better than they hurt, that rate higher on the 'Instantaneous Foley Risk/Reward Ratio Analysis,' and if I could come up with enough of those types of moves that allow me to risk a little bit less while still giving fans a good match, and if I feel like I'm up to it, then maybe a couple of years down the road, we will look into that," he said.

"Stranger things have happened."

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T The Takedown on SI.