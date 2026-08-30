Dr. Britt Baker Makes Shocking Return to AEW, Costs Maya World TBS Championship
The doctor is back on call!
Dr. Britt Baker made her first appearance in AEW in nearly two years Sunday when she showed up at All In: London to cost Maya World her TBS Championship.
World was defending her title against CMLL Women's World Champion Persephone during the Buy-In portion of the show, and went to the top rope toward the end of the bout. Suddenly a hooded figure appeared and shoved Maya down the canvas. That allowed Persephone to hit a Crucifix Powerbomb to win the title.
Former AEW Men's World Champion Bryan Danielson was on commentary for the match, and speculated that it was ROH Women's World Champion Athena who had attacked Maya World. That was until the hooded figure entered the ring and locked in Baker's Lockjaw submission hold.
The unique hold made the identity of the mystery attack bundantly clear, but Baker soon took off her mask and removed all doubt. The former AEW Women's World Champion is indeed back in All Elite Wrestling.
Why did Britt Baker attack Maya World at All In: London?
Dr. Britt Baker has not been seen on AEW programming since November 2024, this despite both President Tony Khan and Britt herself expressing a desire for her to return.
The last time we last saw Britt it looked as though she was about to start up a program with Serena Deeb, but the landscape of the AEW Women's Division has changed drastically since then. Maya World did not even sign her full-time contract with the company until December of 2025.
So why did Dr. Baker decide to get involved in her match with Persephone? During a backstage interview after her victory, the new TBS Champion said that a "wise doctor" taught her to work smarter, not harder.
Britt Baker would then step in the frame and say that it feels good to be back. She made it known that she's been watching the show while she's been away. Britt knows who's up, who's down and who's been too comfortable with her out of the picture.
And then Britt revealed her true motivations for helping Persephone win the TBS Championship, and it turns out that Maya World was nothing more than collateral damage. After putting over "Perse" as someone who is strong, smart and ambitious, she said there are benefits to having mutual enemies.
Persephone then sent a message to rival Thunder Rosa that she has someone brand new in her corner. We'll keep you updated on any new information on Baker's return to AEW, just as soon as it becomes available.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino