Dr. Britt Baker Makes Shocking Return to AEW, Costs Maya World TBS Championship

The doctor is back on call!

Dr. Britt Baker made her first appearance in AEW in nearly two years Sunday when she showed up at All In: London to cost Maya World her TBS Championship.

World was defending her title against CMLL Women's World Champion Persephone during the Buy-In portion of the show, and went to the top rope toward the end of the bout. Suddenly a hooded figure appeared and shoved Maya down the canvas. That allowed Persephone to hit a Crucifix Powerbomb to win the title.

A masked figure just helped Persephone win the TBS Championship!



Watch the #AEWAllIn London Buy In LIVE pic.twitter.com/fkHfPBa5bO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

Former AEW Men's World Champion Bryan Danielson was on commentary for the match, and speculated that it was ROH Women's World Champion Athena who had attacked Maya World. That was until the hooded figure entered the ring and locked in Baker's Lockjaw submission hold.

The unique hold made the identity of the mystery attack bundantly clear, but Baker soon took off her mask and removed all doubt. The former AEW Women's World Champion is indeed back in All Elite Wrestling.

Why did Britt Baker attack Maya World at All In: London?

Dr. Britt Baker | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Dr. Britt Baker has not been seen on AEW programming since November 2024, this despite both President Tony Khan and Britt herself expressing a desire for her to return.

The last time we last saw Britt it looked as though she was about to start up a program with Serena Deeb, but the landscape of the AEW Women's Division has changed drastically since then. Maya World did not even sign her full-time contract with the company until December of 2025.

So why did Dr. Baker decide to get involved in her match with Persephone? During a backstage interview after her victory, the new TBS Champion said that a "wise doctor" taught her to work smarter, not harder.

The gold keeps piling up for Persephone!



The @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women’s Champion adds the TBS Title to her collection and comments on the win... and the return of @RealBrittBaker!



Watch the #AEWAllIn London Buy In LIVE pic.twitter.com/KHbdoCq2uM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

Britt Baker would then step in the frame and say that it feels good to be back. She made it known that she's been watching the show while she's been away. Britt knows who's up, who's down and who's been too comfortable with her out of the picture.

And then Britt revealed her true motivations for helping Persephone win the TBS Championship, and it turns out that Maya World was nothing more than collateral damage. After putting over "Perse" as someone who is strong, smart and ambitious, she said there are benefits to having mutual enemies.

Persephone then sent a message to rival Thunder Rosa that she has someone brand new in her corner. We'll keep you updated on any new information on Baker's return to AEW, just as soon as it becomes available.