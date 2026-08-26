Will Britt Baker Ever Make Her Return to All Elite Wrestling?

It's been nearly two years since Britt Baker last step foot in an AEW ring for a match, and both she and company president Tony Khan seem to be on different pages when it comes to a potential return.

Baker's last match in AEW was a bout against Penelope Ford on a November 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite. Prior to that, Baker had just come off a huge match with Mercedes Moné at All In that year. Baker lost that match and her shot at the TBS Championship.

Baker isn't a stranger to gold in AEW. She's a former AEW Women's World Champion and the first-ever winner of the Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament.

When will Baker return? It remains to be seen, but doesn't look like it will be this weekend inside Wembley Stadium at All In London.

During an interaction with a fan on social media, Baker alluded to wanting an AEW return. Tony Khan has said the same thing, yet Baker still remains on the sidelines.

Will Britt Baker return to AEW at All In?

Tony Khan | All Elite Wrestling

Baker posted a picture of herself on social media and a fan commented on it by saying they wished Baker would make her long-awaited return at All In. Baker responded to the fan with just one word. "Same," the former champion wrote.

AEW President, Tony Khan, has been asked about Baker on numerous different occasions. Khan's answer has always been one praising Baker, honoring her contributions to AEW, and acknowledging how good it would be to have her back. So, yeah, different pages. Baker sounds ready to come back, Khan says he wants to have her back, but her hiatus still continues on.

Same — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 25, 2026

Baker will always have a special place in AEW history. She was the first woman signed to the company when it began in 2019. Baker wrestled at the very first All In event in 2018 before AEW even existed. Baker also wrestled at the first AEW All In event in 2023. She lost a fatal four-way match to Saraya for the AEW Women's World Championship. Other participants in the match included Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida.

This weekend, AEW returns to Wembley Stadium with All In. The main event will feature the homecoming of Will Ospreay. Ospreay will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship.

Other announced matches for the show include Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship, and The Young Bucks vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship.