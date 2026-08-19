Dr. Britt Baker Reportedly Discussed for AEW Return in September

The good doctor has not been on call for quite some time, and AEW fans have been left wondering if they will ever get the chance to see her on television again.

It's quickly approaching two full years since former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker made her last appearance for All Elite Wrestling, but that streak could potentially be coming to an end. The key word in that sentence is "potentially."

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp routinely holds Q&A sessions with his subscribers, and someone usually asks him for an update on Britt Baker every couple of months. It was that time once again on Tuesday as one subscriber asked him for the latest on Britt, and the answer is not too terribly much when it comes to the pro wrestling world.

Dr. Britt Baker has been discussed for AEW's tribute show to Rebel

"She's hanging out at the beach, visiting Rebel, probably about to go to Steelers games, and hasn't been wrestling or backstage," Ross Sapp said in response. "I haven't heard that she's injured, and I know her name has at least been brought up about the Rebel tribute show, but I haven't heard anything beyond that."

AEW is partnering up with I AM ALS and Team Gleason to present a special episode of AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite that will take place on Wednesday, September 9 from the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia.

The event will honor Tanea Brooks, one of the original AEW roster members known around the world as Rebel. Brooks was diagnosed with ALS back in March, and is scheduled to make an appearance during the broadcast.

Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker | All Elite Wrestling

“We look forward to honoring Rebel while also raising awareness and donations for two incredible organizations that are on the front lines of finding a cure for ALS and improving life for people affected by this terrible disease," AEW President Tony Khan said in a statement when the event was announced.

Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker were close friends and on-screen fixtures during Baker's run of prominence in AEW, so it's not surprising to hear that a potential Baker return for Rebel's tribute show has at least been discussed. Whether it ends up happening will be interesting to see.

While Britt Baker has remained under contract with AEW, she has not wrestled since her win over Penelope Ford on the November 13, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan has continuously said that Baker is someone who is highly regarded and respected within the company, but despite his insistence that he'd like to have her back in the fold "soon," she has remained off of television.

The Takedown on SI will continue to keep you updated on Dr. Britt Baker's status with All Elite Wrestling as more information becomes available.