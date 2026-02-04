It has been well over a year since Dr. Britt Baker appeared on AEW programming, but perhaps her lengthy absence could be coming to an end in the relatively near future. But then again, maybe not.

AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on a recent episode of iHeartMedia's Battleground Podcast, and he was asked about the status of the former AEW Women's World Champion.

While he was non-committal on an exact timeline, Khan did say he expects that AEW fans will see Dr. Baker back in the ring at some point. As the AEW Women's Division continues to grow and evolve, he believes that the right opportunity for her return will develop.

When Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. returned to AEW, she made it clear that the first name on her hit list was Mercedes Moné as they clash right now for the TBS Title!



🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/mCHItk5TNi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024

"Britt’s somebody I really like and respect a lot and I definitely think as we’ve evolved with more tag teams and singles wrestling opportunities now across multiple shows, now that we have four hours of TV with Dynamite and Collision, I think there’s gonna be more and more opportunities," Khan said.

"I’m signing a lot more young wrestlers and Britt’s still somebody very highly regarded and respected here in AEW. So, I would expect to see Britt back in AEW. I just don’t wanna say when."

Khan has made similar comments about the good doctor in the past, and yet, she hasn't wrestled a match since the November 13, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford. Still, though, he says he'd like to have Britt back in the fold 'soon'.

"It’ll be a good thing for everybody when Britt returns and I think it’s gonna be very, very good in terms of AEW. Right now, when you look at how the roster has evolved, there’s more and more fresh matches."

Dr. Britt Baker is under AEW contract for at least the next several months

Dr. Britt Baker | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Baker signed a five-year contract extension in late 2021, which is due to run out later this year, barring an extension or freeze of some kind.

There was a report last summer that Britt was seeking an early release from her deal, but Khan denied that she had ever asked or demanded to leave the company.

We'll continue to provide any information on a potential return to the ring for Dr. Britt Baker as it becomes available.

