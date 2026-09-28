Tony Khan Pays Tribute to Pac at ROH Tapings, Announces Tribute Episode of Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is going to be a special tribute show to Pac.

On Sunday night, AEW announced on social media that Pac had died at the age of 40. The pro wrestling world has publicly mourned Pac, with notable talents and figures across the industry taking to social media to share memories of their colleague and friend.

On Monday afternoon, new details emerged regarding the situation. Pac was found unresponsive on Sunday afternoon in his car at a CAVA restaurant in Des Plaines, which was just a handful of miles from where he worked the All Out PPV event for AEW on Saturday night. The company has not released an exact cause of death.

Tony Khan addressed the passing of Pac on Monday at the beginning of the ROH television tapings. Khan, holding back tears throughout his entire speech, said that Pac epitomized the best of wrestling and was one of the best people he's ever known. He said that from the company's beginnings, he knew Pac would be a part of AEW and that he was a huge part of his life.

Tony Khan announces special Pac edition of AEW Dynamite

AEW

Khan said all the wrestlers performing at the ROH tapings were doing so voluntarily. he also led the building in a 10-bell salute to honor Pac.

During his speech, Khan announced that Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh would be a special Pac tribute show. The rundown of the show was not revealed.

Pac took part in the All Out PPV event on Saturday night at the NOW Arena near Chicago. He wrestled in the opening contest against Andrade El Idolo and was unsuccessful in trying to win Andrade's AEW National Championship.

Pac was a day-one talent for AEW and has been a consistent part of the company since it began in 2019. Pac worked the first-ever All Out show against Kenny Omega and was victorious.

During his time in AEW, Pac won the AEW World Trios Championships with Death Triangle. He was also the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion. That title is now recognized as the AEW International Championship and is held by Kazuchika Okada.

Prior to his time in AEW, Pac was a mainstay in WWE as Neville. In WWE, he was a former Cruiserweight Champion and a former NXT Champion. Neville wrestled in the first-ever live WWE Network special in the main event.