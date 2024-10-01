Former AEW Champion Luchasarus/Killswitch Hospitalized; In-Ring Return Unknown
A former AEW champion is in on the mend following a health scare.
Fightful Select reports that former AEW Tag Team, TNT and Trios champion Luchasaurus, aka Killswitch, is recovering at a hospital after his fiancé found him collapsed on September 27th in what was found to be a case of pneumonia in both lungs. Killswitch was rushed to the hospital and was found to have his blood oxygen levels below 80 percent. Because of that, Killswitch was days away from being diagnosed with permanent lung damage.
He's been on oxygen since with Fightful Select saying he is expected to be in the hospital for around a month. It is unknown at this time when he will return to the ring as he is currently a member of The Patriarchy with Christian Cage, and Nick Wayne.
The last time Luchasaurus wrestled was at AEW All in 2024 at the end of August, where he competed in two matches. He helped Cage win the Casino Gauntlet match to win a contract to which Cage can compete for the AEW Heavyweight championship at anytime. Earlier in the card, Killswitch, Cage and Wayne lost the Trios belts to Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.
Before AEW's biggest annual event, Killswitch had only worked six matches. He competed only one time in March, zero times in April, once in May, June, and July.
We send our prayers to Luchasarus/Killswitch, his fiance, family and friends during this time. We will provide updates when more information becomes available.
