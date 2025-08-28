Jay Wright Makes Announcement on Broadcasting Future With CBS, TNT
Analyst Jay Wright is stepping back from his full-time role at CBS Sports and TNT Sports, the former Villanova men's basketball coach said in a statement on Thursday.
"After three amazing years with CBS Sports and TNT Sports, I've decided to step back from full-time broadcasting. It wasn't an easy call, but it allows me to focus on my role as Special Assistant to the President at Villanova," Wright wrote. "Huge thanks to the CBS Sports and TNT Sports teams. They're truly the best in the business. I'm grateful for the incredible experiences and friendships."
Read the full statement below:
"Coach Wright is the consummate professional who brought the same thoughtful insights, preparation and passion for the game to broadcasting that he displayed throughout his Hall of Fame coaching career," TNT Sports wrote in a statement of their own. "We greatly appreciate all his contributions and he will always be a part of our TNT Sports family."
Added CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson in a separate missive: "Jay Wright is a Hall of Fame coach and a Hall of Fame person. He's been a fantastic CBS Sports teammate. We will miss having him full-time, but I am excited that our relationship will continue with Jay contributing occasionally to our coverage."
Wright, a two-time national championship-winning head coach, has been with CBS/TNT since he retired from coaching after the 2021-22 season. In the time since, he has become a key fixture throughout the NCAA March Madness tournament.
Though he is no longer full-time, it sounds like he will show up periodically—so this isn't necessarily goodbye.