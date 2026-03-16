"Hangman" Adam Page suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of MJF in a Texas Deathmatch early Sunday morning at AEW Revolution.

Last year at AEW All In: Texas, Hangman Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch to become AEW World Champion for the second time. Less than a year later, that same stipulation was his ultimate undoing tonight against MJF.

Several weeks ago, Hangman declared that if he were unable to defeat MJF for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Deathmatch at Revolution, he would never challenge for the title again. While many believed this stipulation would guarantee Page a third title reign, Friedman had other ideas.

Hangman dragged @The_MJF through the broken glass!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/w9xrzkRoLo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026

The match was a brutal and bloody affair; that much was to be expected. However, the closing moments of the match shocked many fans in the crowd in Los Angeles as Page was slung over the ropes and choked out by the very dog collar he put on himself. Once unconscious, Hangman was unable to answer the count of ten.

With this victory, MJF's second AEW World Title reign will continue. And now Friedman has one less challenger coming after his precious Triple B. It's worth noting that MJF winning tonight's match without help and Page having no one to blame but himself for tonight's loss leaves the cowboy at a very dangerous crossroads about what he might do next.

As for MJF's next opponent, that's certainly up for debate. But there is no shortage of challengers ready to line up and take the title from the self-proclaimed Salt of the Earth.

Thekla successfully defended the AEW Women's World Championship at Revolution

Two stomps from @Toxic_Thekla find their mark!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/txy76coBQU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026

The AEW Women's World Championship was also on the line this evening at Revolution as Thekla defended the title against the former champion Kris Statlander in a two out of three falls matchup.

Thekla scored the first fall, while Statlander picked up the second. The third fall saw a ref bump that allowed outside interference from the Sisters of Sin, who turned the tide for the Toxic Spider. The finish of the match saw Thekla hit Statlander with back-to-back curb stomps to score the pinfall victory.

With Statlander firmly in Thekla's rearview mirror, it will be interesting to see which woman will be the next to step up and challenge the Toxic Spider. Whoever it is, they'd better have some backup to deal with her Triangle of Madness stablemates in Skye Blue and Julia Hart.