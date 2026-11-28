The wrestling world has suffered another tragedy.

Two months after AEW star PAC suddenly died at the age of 40, WWE announced on Friday that Jermaine Haley, known to wrestling fans as Bronson Reed, passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

While not officially confirmed, the belief is that those complications stemmed from the injuries Reed suffered at WWE Crown Jewel. In his final televised appearance, Reed clashed with Oba Femi and was tossed off the main stage through a pair of tables. He reportedly suffered a lacerated kidney and multiple broken ribs.

MJF defends Oba Femi amid harsh online criticism

Further details surrounding Reed's death have not been made public, but that hasn't stopped some people from casting blame. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who works for top WWE rival All Elite Wrestling, has now stepped up to defend Oba Femi from the online backlash.

A few hours after MJF pleaded with wrestling fans not to turn Reed's death into a "tribalistic nightmare," the former AEW Men's World Champion turned his attention to those people who had something to say about The Ruler.

"Every time we step in that ring we are doing it because we love professional wrestling and we want to pay that love forward.



We are fans just as much as you are.



We do this knowing its extremely dangerous.



To those attacking, Oba.



He’s a human being.



Grow up." MJF via his X account

Also.



Everytime we step in that ring we are doing it because we love professional wrestling and we want to pay that love forward.



We are fans just as much as you are.



We do this knowing its extremely dangerous.



To those attacking, Oba.



He’s a human being.



Grow up. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 28, 2026

Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe following Reed's death. Professional wrestlers, broadcasters and others in the business, from Rhea Ripley and Austin Theory to Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, have passed along their memories and condolences.

Maxxine Dupri, one of Reed's stablemates in The Vision, penned an emotional goodbye to her friend and colleague just a short while ago.

"Heartbroken," Dupri wrote. "I wish I had the words to do you justice. I wish we had one more round of spades. I wish I could hear you gush about your wife and daughter one more time. I wish you could play us one more girly pop song. You are so loved. Keep our seats warm up there brother."

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque addressed WWE talent and staff earlier today. He asked everyone to keep Reed’s family in their thoughts and prayers and assured them that Bronson received the best care possible in both Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Levesque also reportedly encouraged everyone to avoid interacting with any "garbage speculation" when it comes to Reed's death. WWE is also offering counseling and grief services to those in the company who need them.