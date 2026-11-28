MJF Stands Up for Oba Femi Following Bronson Reed's Tragic Death
The wrestling world has suffered another tragedy.
Two months after AEW star PAC suddenly died at the age of 40, WWE announced on Friday that Jermaine Haley, known to wrestling fans as Bronson Reed, passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.
While not officially confirmed, the belief is that those complications stemmed from the injuries Reed suffered at WWE Crown Jewel. In his final televised appearance, Reed clashed with Oba Femi and was tossed off the main stage through a pair of tables. He reportedly suffered a lacerated kidney and multiple broken ribs.
MJF defends Oba Femi amid harsh online criticism
Further details surrounding Reed's death have not been made public, but that hasn't stopped some people from casting blame. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who works for top WWE rival All Elite Wrestling, has now stepped up to defend Oba Femi from the online backlash.
A few hours after MJF pleaded with wrestling fans not to turn Reed's death into a "tribalistic nightmare," the former AEW Men's World Champion turned his attention to those people who had something to say about The Ruler.
"Every time we step in that ring we are doing it because we love professional wrestling and we want to pay that love forward.MJF via his X account
We are fans just as much as you are.
We do this knowing its extremely dangerous.
To those attacking, Oba.
He’s a human being.
Grow up."
Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe following Reed's death. Professional wrestlers, broadcasters and others in the business, from Rhea Ripley and Austin Theory to Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, have passed along their memories and condolences.
Maxxine Dupri, one of Reed's stablemates in The Vision, penned an emotional goodbye to her friend and colleague just a short while ago.
"Heartbroken," Dupri wrote. "I wish I had the words to do you justice. I wish we had one more round of spades. I wish I could hear you gush about your wife and daughter one more time. I wish you could play us one more girly pop song. You are so loved. Keep our seats warm up there brother."
Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque addressed WWE talent and staff earlier today. He asked everyone to keep Reed’s family in their thoughts and prayers and assured them that Bronson received the best care possible in both Saudi Arabia and the United States.
Levesque also reportedly encouraged everyone to avoid interacting with any "garbage speculation" when it comes to Reed's death. WWE is also offering counseling and grief services to those in the company who need them.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino