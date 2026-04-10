Injured AEW Star Teases Long-Awaited Return at Dynasty

AEW could be getting one of its best technical wrestlers back this weekend at Dynasty.

In recent weeks, AEW has lost TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher and Marq Quen to injury, as well as "Timeless" Toni Storm, who was written off AEW programming for undisclosed reasons. But with just days to go before the company's next pay-per-view, Dynasty, they could be getting back a talented performer who's been out of action since November.

Kyle O'Reilly was last in action back at AEW Full Gear, picking up a hard-fought victory over Jon Moxley in a No Holds Barred match. It was announced after the match that O'Reilly had suffered an injury and would no longer be able to compete in the Continental Classic, the same tournament that the man he had just defeated, Jon Moxley, went on to win.

But it seems like O'Reilly is ready to return to action, and he's hoping it could take place as soon as this Sunday at Dynasty.

Kyle O'Reilly | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Kyle O'Reilly teases an AEW Dynasty return this weekend

All Elite Wrestling's Kyle O'Reilly was a recent guest on This is Vancolour. While discussing a potential return to the ring, O'Reilly teased he hoped to be back as soon as this weekend at AEW Dynasty.

"I really want to be ready in time for the Vancouver pay-per-view, which is Dynasty coming up this weekend in Rogers Arena," Kyle O'Reilly said. "So wink, wink, nudge, nudge, maybe I'll be back in time for that."

Kyle O'Reilly noted on an episode of AEW Collision in December that he was dealing with an arm fracture and a bulging disc in his neck. If O'Reilly is able to return in time for Sunday, this would be an incredible turnaround time from two pretty serious injuries.

Kyle Fletcher's injury has potentially set the stage for Kyle O'Reilly's return at AEW Dynasty

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Don Callis confirmed that Kyle Fletcher's injury was serious enough that he would be stripped of the TNT Championship and the title would be up for grabs this weekend at Dynasty in a Casino Gauntlet match.

Later in the show, former TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defeated Mascara Dorada to secure the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet match. RUSH will take on Anthony Bowens for the number two entrant this Saturday on Collision.

.@TheDonCallis gives an update on both @KyleFletcherPro and the future of the TNT Championship. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS & streaming on HBO MAX! pic.twitter.com/2aeqzNV2mE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2026

In recent years, the Casino Gauntlet has featured multiple AEW debuts and returns. However, this match wouldn't even be taking place if not for the Protostar's injury. So Fletcher's injury could have essentially opened the door for O'Reilly to make his return this Sunday at Dynasty.