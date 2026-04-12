Injured Star Reportedly Set For Return At AEW Dynasty

AEW Dynasty 2026 will feature MJF defending his AEW Men's World Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. That match leads essentially a triple main event card on a show that will also feature some surprises.

One of those surprises? A suprise partner for The Conglomeration.

On this week's episode of AEW Collision, The War Dogs successfully secured the AEW World Trios Championships from Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Mistico. They are scheduled to defend those belts against The Conglomeration at Dynasty, but only two members of the challenging team have been revealed.

According to a report from Bodyslam, Kyle O'Reilly is expected to return to AEW Dynasty as the team's third member.

Kyle O'Reilly set to return to AEW after long hiatus

Kyle O'Reilly | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

O'Reilly has been out of action in AEW since near the end of 2025. He had numerous injuries including a broken arm and a bulging disc in his neck. O'Reilly's last match was a No Holds Barred match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear last November.

The Conglomeration have had an unfortunate recent history with The War Dogs. On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, they destroyed Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong as they cut a backstage promo. Cassidy and Strong will look for revenge at Dynasty and will tag in their returning faction partner in O'Reilly to get it.

Kyle O'Reilly has been a part of AEW since 2021. He debuted for the company in December of that year and has been an on again, off again talent across both Dynamite and Collision. Prior to joining AEW, O'Reilly was a fixture of the NXT brand in WWE. He ended his NXT run as a single star, but became a top act on the show because of his work alongside Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish in the Undisputed Era faction.

As for The War Dogs, they are a new faction in the AEW ecosystem. Gabe Kidd has been involved in WWE for the better part of the last year. Clark Connors joined Kidd next and then they were both joined by David Finlay. Finlay is a former top star in New Japan Pro Wrestling who debuted for AEW in March of this year.

AEW Dynasty airs live on PPV on April 12 from Vancouver, Canada. Other announced matches for the event include FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships, Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley, Thekla vs. Jaime Hayter for the AEW Women's World Championship, and more.