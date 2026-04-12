AEW Dynasty 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

For the first time, AEW will host a PPV event in Vancouver, British Columbia, marking the first AEW Dynasty to not be held in the St. Louis area.

The preshow card includes Divine Dominion versus Maya World and Hyan for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, "Jungle" Jack Perry defending the National Championship against Mark Davis, and Alex Windsor versus Marina Shafir.

Headlining Dynasty is MJF versus Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, and AEW Women's World Champion Thekla facing off against Jamie Hayter. Also, Will Ospreay will challenge Jon Moxley for the Continental Championship in his first PPV match since last August.

Keep reading for a full preview of everything we know about AEW Dynasty in Vancouver, British Columbia.

MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

All Elite Wrestling

After Kenny Omega defeated Swerve Strickland to become the new number one contender for the AEW World Championship weeks ago, he picked up where he left off with MJF when they last met in 2023. MJF defeated Omega in their previous singles encounter to retain the AEW World Championship and break Omega's record to become the longest-reigning world champion in AEW history

Fast forward to 2026, and both men are the best versions of themselves with no injuries or illnesses clouding their performances. As a result, the clash of two of AEW's foundational figures has become much more personal than it began. While Kenny Omega simply wants to recapture the AEW World Championship he hasn't held since 2021, MJF wants to end Kenny's storied career in one of the biggest AEW PPV main events in the promotion's history.

After standing tall over his opponent to close out AEW Dynamite, can Kenny Omega prove he's on the level of "The Devil", or will MJF end up being no match for a wrestling god?

Thekla (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for AEW Women's World Championship

All Elite Wrestling

The roles have reversed since the last time Thekla and Jamie Hayter faced each other on PPV. Their previous singles match at WrestleDream was non-title, and Hayter was the victor. Now, Thekla is the AEW Women's World Champion and will defend her title against Hayter tonight at Dynasty. Their rivalry dates back to Thekla's AEW debut, and both women are ready to get rid of each other for good.

Heading into the match, Jamie Hayter has a slight upper hand after The Brawling Birds defeated Thekla and Marina Shafir in a preview tag match on AEW Collision. Can she convert that momentum into regaining the AEW Women's World Championship, or will Thekla's toxic ways reign supreme?

FTR (c) vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

All Elite Wrestling

In a rematch from their bout at AEW All Out Toronto that quickly became personal, FTR will defend AEW World Tag Team Championships against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in Canada once again. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage still haven't forgotten FTR's attack on Copeland's wife, Beth, and tonight they seek not only vengeance, but their first taste of major tag team gold since 2001.

Which team will win the second meeting of two of the best teams of their respective generations?

Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Continental Championship

All Elite Wrestling

Will Ospreay is on a quest for revenge on Jon Moxley after the Death Riders brutally injured his neck and put him out of action for months at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door London last year. He had to get backup from his United Empire comrades in New Japan Pro-Wrestling to even the odds with the Death Riders on Dynamite, but thanks to Continental rules, all outside interference will be banned from ringside when he goes head-to-head with Moxley for the Continental title.

Will the Aerial Assassin be able to get the retribution he seeks from Moxley, or will Mox retain the Continental Championship and bring Ospreay's return tour to an untimely end?

The Dogs (c) vs. The Conglomeration for the AEW World Trios Championships

All Elite Wrestling

After winning the AEW World Trios Championships last night on AEW Collision, The Dogs are on cloud nine. However, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong haven't forgotten being attacked by The Dogs earlier in the week.

Cassidy and Strong have pledged to find a Conglomeration partner to complete their trio and help them take The Dogs' new titles. Who will be their mystery partner, and will they be a difference maker for The Conglomeration?

Casino Gauntlet Match for the TNT Championship

All Elite Wrestling

Kyle Fletcher was forced to vacate the TNT Championship after suffering an injury. Now, a new champion will be determined at Dynasty via a Casino Gauntlet match. Tommaso Ciampa earned the right to enter the match first by defeating Mascara Dorada on Dynamite, and RUSH claimed the #2 spot on Collision when he pinned Anthony Bowens. Who else will participate in the Casino Gauntlet and ultimately become TNT Champion?

Jericho vs. Ricochet

All Elite Wrestling

Chris Jericho, now simply going by Jericho, returned to AEW two weeks ago in his hometown of Winnipeg. When addressing his future in AEW on Wednesday's Dynamite in Vancouver, he was interrupted by Ricochet, who wanted Jericho to walk away from AEW rather than sign a new contract. Jericho answered with a challenge to Ricochet for Dynasty, his first match in over a year. What can we expect from the newest version of Jericho? Will Ricochet be too much to overcome?

Young Bucks vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita

All Elite Wrestling

The Young Bucks got a head start on taking down the Don Callis Family by defeating El Clon and Hechicero. Tonight, they'll have an even bigger challenge when they face their former friend, Kazuchika Okada, and Konosuke Takeshita. The hate between Okada and Takeshita is well-documented, but Don Callis has promised that after Dynasty, Okada and Takeshita can have their highly anticipated rematch at AEW Double Or Nothing. Can they co-exist until then?

Andrade El Ídolo vs. Darby Allin

All Elite Wrestling

Don Callis wants to bring the AEW World Championship into his family, and he's hand-picked Andrade El Ídolo to be the man to make it happen. However, Darby Allin threatens to throw a wrench in those plans because he has his sights set on the world title. Tonight, El Ídolo and Allin will clash to determine the next number one contender for the AEW World Championship, and the winner will face either MJF or Kenny Omega, depending on the result of tonight's main event.

AEW Dynasty 2026 date:

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

AEW Dynasty 2026 time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

AEW Dynasty 2026 location:

Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

How To Watch AEW Dynasty 2026:

Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.

AEW Dynasty 2026 Card (Announced):

MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

Thekla (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for AEW Women's World Championship

FTR (c) vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Continental Championship

The Dogs (c) vs. The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Mystery Partner) for the AEW World Trios Championships

Casino Gauntlet Match for the TNT Championship

Jericho vs. Ricochet

Young Bucks vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita

Andrade El Ídolo vs. Darby Allin

Zero Hour

Divine Dominion (c) vs. Maya World & Hyan for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships

"Jungle" Jack Perry (c) vs. Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship

Marina Shafir vs. Alex Windsor