MJF Buries TNA President Carlos Silva on Social Media

MJF has always had a way with words.

On Thursday morning, MJF pointed those words at the TNA President Carlos Silva. Silva reportedly pulled TNA talent from upcoming matches against AEW stars, with the move due to Silva being unhappy about AEW airing Collision opposite his regular Impact show on Thursday night.

MJF clarified the situation for Silva in one simple tweet.

MJF takes to social media and buries TNA President

"It’s called being preempted due to March Madness," MJF wrote. "This guy (Silva) is actively a dumb mother------. Congrats. You pay your talents s---. Then force them off shows where they can make money. #lolTNA"

It’s called being preempted due to March madness.



This guy is actively a dumb motherfucker.



Congrats. You pay your talents shit. Than force them off shows where they can make money. #lolTna https://t.co/lFpN19gock — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 9, 2026

AEW Collision had been pre-empted due to the NCAA March Madness tournament airing on TNT for the last few weeks. TNA began running its Thursday episodes of Impact on AMC in January of this year.

MJF was directly impacted by the move that Silva made, as the current AEW Men's World Champion was scheduled to wrestle against Nic Nemeth at an upcoming Create A Pro show in May. Nemeth is a current TNA talent, a former world champion, and a former WWE Superstar.

That match has since been canceled. Both Nemeth and MJF will participate in the show as scheduled, but they won't wrestle each other.

Other independent matches affected by Silva's move included a Maple Leaf Pro match for Moose and a WrestleCon match between Ricochet and Leon Slater. Slater is the current TNA X-Division Champion.

TNA President Carlos Silva | TNA Wrestling - The Takedown on SI

Nic Nemeth responded to match with MJF being canceled

On Thursday morning's edition of Busted Open Radio, Nemeth made his first public comments on the situation and said he was disappointed the match won't happen.

“You know, I was really looking forward to this. I was really, really excited,” Nemeth said. “But, yes, as of yesterday, as I was flying in, I found out, because of certain partnerships and brands, TNA President Carlos Silva had to make a difficult decision and protect a couple of brands down the line and things that are actually contractually obligated to happen — can’t just kind of do whatever we want."

Though his match against Nemeth is off, MJF has a busy weekend on tap in AEW. MJF will be defending his AEW Men's World Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event of the AEW Dynasty PPV on Sunday. The show emanates from Vancouver and is available on PPV.

This week on AEW Dynamite, MJF was dropped by a Kenny Omega V-Trigger after he refused to shake Omega's hand in respect. Now, both AEW icons will collide for the company's top prize.

Other announced matches for AEW Dynasty include FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships, Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Continental Championship, Thekla vs. Jaime Hayter for the AEW Women's World Championship, and the official return match of Chris Jericho. This week on Dynamite, Jericho announced that he would be facing Ricochet at the PPV on Sunday night.