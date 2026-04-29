Is Tony Khan Ready to Book a Celebrity Clash for the Ages in AEW?

Pro wrestling is the absolute best form of entertainment because of how often it leaks into mainstream culture in its true form.

It's also the only genre of entertainment where talent can play their characters almost every second of every day in the real world and it's accepted as normal. And every now and then, celebrities get in on the action.

Celebrities have always been welcomed into the business, but their involvement has increased in recent years as promotions eye larger mainstream audiences for their product. From Lil Yachty, Bad Bunny, and Pat McAfee to Donald Trump, Shaquille O'Neal, and Mike Tyson, celebrities have ran rampant in pro wrestling for all the right reasons.

Now, there's a new pair of actors beefing on the internet that are seeking help from either AEW or WWE to orchestrate the brawl.

Actor Danny DeVito | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Legendary actors Danny DeVito and Kevin Nealon are feuding.

It all started when Kevin Nealon, 72, randomly posted on X, challenging DeVito to a pro wrestling match in WWE or AEW on April 26. Tony Khan stepped in just hours later to make sure Nealon and Devito had the right attire for the fight.

Nealon confirmed that he did have the outfit. He later posted that "Franz" loves AEW. Franz is a character Nealon played in a Saturday Night Live skit decades ago as one half of Hans & Franz, a pair of Austrian bodybuilders with a public-access television show. Actor Dana Carvey played Hans, but DeVito once starred in the skit as their intense trainer.

Nealon has been relentless on X, challenging DeVito. He even changed his profile picture, and his original post about the matter is now pinned at the top of his profile, while completely switching over to Franz on social media.

"Franz loves AEW. This is wrestling with power and speed. No fear. It crushes its competitors. Hear me now." @Kevin_Nealon on X

Look who just joined the team.

We do not compete. We dominate.

Puny opponents prepare yourselves.

Hear us now and believe us later.

That is all. pic.twitter.com/sGnZALPOe1 — Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) April 27, 2026

Nealon spent time with MJF on the set of Happy Gilmore 2, and it's clear some of that energy rubbed off on the actor. Believe it or not, it's DeVito who might be more qualified to step inside that ring than Nealon.

Unleash The Trashman

Devito, 81, stands five feet tall, but age and height won't change the fact that he has the deeper pro wrestling background.

The characters of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia ran a bar and decided they were going to host a patriotic pro wrestling event to celebrate returning troops. When their troubled top star for the event, Da' Maniac, who was played by Roddy Piper, is arrested before the event, the characters, along with DeVito, decide they need to be in the show to make up for his loss.

While the other characters created a babyface faction, Devito created a nasty ultra heel in "The Trashman." Franz wants to fight The Trashman, and it doesn't look like Franz is letting this go anytime soon, with his latest post about the match coming just 12 hours ago.

Tony Khan appeared on the Battleground Podcast and spoke glowingly about the two stars. It'll be interesting to see whether Nealon and DeVito get involved in the pro wrestling world now that Khan is involved.