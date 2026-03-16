Jack Perry Captures AEW National Championship at Revolution
Jungle Jack Perry outlasted 20 other men to become the new AEW National Champion tonight at Revolution.
Tonight on Revolution: Zero Hour, a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal took place for Ricochet's National Championship. Instead of beginning in the ring, the action took place all around the ringside area as all 21 men brawled in an effort to get an early advantage.
Gone were the Blackjack rules of previous AEW battle royals, which would see different groups enter at different times during the match, with the Wildcard ending at the end. This played out more like a reverse battle royal, which was admittedly an odd choice by the company.
AEW did reach into their bag of tricks, which they previously used last year at WrestleDream, and had the main event of Zero Hour bleed over into the pay-per-view proper. There wasn't much left of the match to see, but we did see the crowning of a new champion.
The match came down to Jungle Jack Perry and AEW National Champion Ricochet, with the two men fighting on the ring apron. Perry hit Ricochet with a Poisonrana to eliminate Ricochet and become the new National Champion.
This is the first time that the AEW National Championship has changed hands in the company. The title was introduced last year at Full Gear in a Casino Gauntlet Match. Ricochet's title reign officially ends at 113 days.
Who competed in the 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal at AEW Revolution?
Here is a list of all the participants who competed in tonight's Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW National Championship:
- Ace Austin
- Anthony Bowens
- AR Fox
- Austin Gunn
- Daniel Garcia
- Dralistico
- El Clon
- HOOK
- Johnny TV
- Juice Robinson
- Jungle Jack Perry
- Katsuyori Shibata
- Komander
- Lio Rush
- Ricochet
- Rocky Romero
- RUSH
- Scorpio Sky
- The Beast Mortos
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Trent Beretta
What's next for Ricochet, Jungle Jack Perry, and the AEW National Title?
Ricochet has done a good job taking the AEW National Championship to the independent scene, defending the title against multiple rising stars looking to take their careers to the next level.
With the title now in the possession of Jungle Jack Perry, it becomes his responsibility to carry on what this title was designed to be. Perry doesn't typically compete at a lot of independent shows as of late, so that will be something different for him in the months ahead.
Or perhaps this is all just a quick title change and Ricochet wins the title back relatively soon and this was just done to create a moment for Perry in Los Angeles. Only time will tell.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime