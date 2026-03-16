Jack Perry Captures AEW National Championship at Revolution

Jungle Jack Perry outlasted 20 other men to become the new AEW National Champion tonight at Revolution.

Tonight on Revolution: Zero Hour, a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal took place for Ricochet's National Championship. Instead of beginning in the ring, the action took place all around the ringside area as all 21 men brawled in an effort to get an early advantage.

Gone were the Blackjack rules of previous AEW battle royals, which would see different groups enter at different times during the match, with the Wildcard ending at the end. This played out more like a reverse battle royal, which was admittedly an odd choice by the company.

AEW did reach into their bag of tricks, which they previously used last year at WrestleDream, and had the main event of Zero Hour bleed over into the pay-per-view proper. There wasn't much left of the match to see, but we did see the crowning of a new champion.

The match came down to Jungle Jack Perry and AEW National Champion Ricochet, with the two men fighting on the ring apron. Perry hit Ricochet with a Poisonrana to eliminate Ricochet and become the new National Champion.

This is the first time that the AEW National Championship has changed hands in the company. The title was introduced last year at Full Gear in a Casino Gauntlet Match. Ricochet's title reign officially ends at 113 days.

Who competed in the 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal at AEW Revolution?

Here is a list of all the participants who competed in tonight's Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW National Championship:

Ace Austin

Anthony Bowens

AR Fox

Austin Gunn

Daniel Garcia

Dralistico

El Clon

HOOK

Johnny TV

Juice Robinson

Jungle Jack Perry

Katsuyori Shibata

Komander

Lio Rush

Ricochet

Rocky Romero

RUSH

Scorpio Sky

The Beast Mortos

Tommaso Ciampa

Trent Beretta

What's next for Ricochet, Jungle Jack Perry, and the AEW National Title?

THAT'S TOO CLOSE!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/YuysKiKHA0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026

Ricochet has done a good job taking the AEW National Championship to the independent scene, defending the title against multiple rising stars looking to take their careers to the next level.

With the title now in the possession of Jungle Jack Perry, it becomes his responsibility to carry on what this title was designed to be. Perry doesn't typically compete at a lot of independent shows as of late, so that will be something different for him in the months ahead.

Or perhaps this is all just a quick title change and Ricochet wins the title back relatively soon and this was just done to create a moment for Perry in Los Angeles. Only time will tell.