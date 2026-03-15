AEW Revolution 2026 Live Results and Highlights
AEW returns to PPV on Saturday night with the Revolution PPV inside of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The show is headlined by MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW Men's World Championship. The special stipulation for the bout is a Texas Death Match.
Page defeated a gauntlet of top contenders to earn his shot at MJF for the world title, but he upped the stakes in order to get MJF to agree to Texas Death. Page declared that this match must have a stipulation and offered up all future world championship matches to get it. Should Page lose this championship to MJF, he'll never be able to challenge for the top AEW prize again.
MJF has vowed to defeat Page, and Page says he won't have any morals when the Texas Death Match begins. Who will walk out as AEW Men's World Champion? We'll find out at AEW Revolution.
In the women's division, the world championship will be on the line as well. Thekla is scheduled to defend her title against Kris Statlander in a two-out-of-three Falls Match. Thekla defeated Statlander to win the championship and now she'll get a rematch.
Thekla has been on a roll since winning the title, and with Sisters of Sin at her side, she should have a big advantage. Will Statlander find a way to overcome the odds and get her title back?
Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir is another women's division match on the show. Storm and Shafir have been feuding with one another since the last AEW PPV, Worlds End. At Revolution, the two women will look to end their rivalry, as nobody will be allowed ringside for the match.
Other championships on the line at Revolution include both sets of tag team championships and the Continental Championship. In men's tag team action, FTR and The Young Bucks will renew their rivalry. FTR will put their tag titles on the line against one of the best teams in wrestling history. Who walks out as champions? As for the women's tag titles, Babes of Wrath will put those on the line against Megan Bayne and Lena Cross.
Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita. The two men have wrestled before, but time limits prevented the chance to actually crown a winner. At AEW Revolution, there won't be time limits and AEW fans will find out who the best man really is.
Other announced matches for the show include The Don Callis Family vs. Mistico and Jet Speed for the AEW World Trios Championship, Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo, and more.
AEW Revolution Results (Live)
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Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn