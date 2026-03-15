AEW Revolution 2026 Live Results and Highlights

AEW returns to PPV on Saturday night with the Revolution PPV inside of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The show is headlined by MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW Men's World Championship. The special stipulation for the bout is a Texas Death Match.

Page defeated a gauntlet of top contenders to earn his shot at MJF for the world title, but he upped the stakes in order to get MJF to agree to Texas Death. Page declared that this match must have a stipulation and offered up all future world championship matches to get it. Should Page lose this championship to MJF, he'll never be able to challenge for the top AEW prize again.

#AEWRevolution

8ET/5PT, HBO Max PPV

TONIGHT!



AEW World Title

TEXAS DEATH@The_MJF vs Hangman Page



MJF defends vs Hangman in Page's signature match, but if Page doesn't win, he won't be able to challenge for the AEW World Title EVER AGAIN!



MJF vs Hangman

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/EYfdB6hcuy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026

MJF has vowed to defeat Page, and Page says he won't have any morals when the Texas Death Match begins. Who will walk out as AEW Men's World Champion? We'll find out at AEW Revolution.

In the women's division, the world championship will be on the line as well. Thekla is scheduled to defend her title against Kris Statlander in a two-out-of-three Falls Match. Thekla defeated Statlander to win the championship and now she'll get a rematch.

Thekla has been on a roll since winning the title, and with Sisters of Sin at her side, she should have a big advantage. Will Statlander find a way to overcome the odds and get her title back?

Thekla | All Elite Wrestling (Ricky Havlik)

Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir is another women's division match on the show. Storm and Shafir have been feuding with one another since the last AEW PPV, Worlds End. At Revolution, the two women will look to end their rivalry, as nobody will be allowed ringside for the match.

Other championships on the line at Revolution include both sets of tag team championships and the Continental Championship. In men's tag team action, FTR and The Young Bucks will renew their rivalry. FTR will put their tag titles on the line against one of the best teams in wrestling history. Who walks out as champions? As for the women's tag titles, Babes of Wrath will put those on the line against Megan Bayne and Lena Cross.

#AEWRevolution

8ET/5PT, HBO Max PPV

TONIGHT!



AEW Continental Championship

No Time Limit

Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita



After fighting to a draw at #AEWGrandSlam Australia, Mox + Takeshita want another fight, this time there will be NO TIME LIMIT, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ruxvr833qF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita. The two men have wrestled before, but time limits prevented the chance to actually crown a winner. At AEW Revolution, there won't be time limits and AEW fans will find out who the best man really is.

Other announced matches for the show include The Don Callis Family vs. Mistico and Jet Speed for the AEW World Trios Championship, Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo, and more.

AEW Revolution Results (Live)