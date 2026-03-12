Jaime Hayter Declares Women's Wrestling Is Still In Need Of Positive Change

Jaime Hayter is a former AEW Women's World Champion and a very well-traveled pro wrestler with plenty of experience. In that regard, she's nearly the perfect person in wrestling to talk about the evolution of women's wrestling.

Currently in AEW, Hayter is a part of the new Brawling Birds tag team next to Alex Windsor. The two women joined forces in the AEW tag team division recently and won their match last week on AEW Dynamite against The IInspiration.

Hayter wasn't a day one star for the AEW women's division, but has been a fixture of the roster for many years of the company's existence. She joined the company as a heavy for Britt Baker during the pandemic era of the company, but then became a standalone star on her own because of her skill in the ring and connection with the audience.

Jaime Hayter says women's wrestling still needs to positively change

Hayter recognizes the evolution of women's wrestling across the industry, but says that evolution shouldn't stop. In a new interview with Soundsphere, Hayter said that more can be done and needs to be done to make women's wrestling more equal to the men.

“There’s been a lot of changes for the better, but I can’t sit here and be like, ‘It’s so great now!’ because there’s just so much more work that can be done," Hayter said. "I can’t say that there haven’t been changes, because there have – and all the women have worked so hard for them. But, there’s still stuff to be done."

Hayter continued:

"I feel like as a woman, we are probably under the microscope a lot more than men are. If you have a bad match, then it’s like ‘Oh my god, you’re the worst wrestler ever.' Whereas a guy could have a bad match and it’s like, ‘Oh well,’ or if you don’t look a certain way, then they don’t like that either.” Jaime Hayter

The Brawling Birds are working to position themselves for an eventual tag team title shot. The AEW women's division got tag titles at the end of the year in 2025, and teams have been lining up for opportunities since then.

Babes of Wrath are the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions and were the inaugural champs that were crowned after winning a long tournament. The titles will be on the line at the Revolution PPV this weekend with Babes of Wrath defending against Megan Bayne and Lena Cross.

AEW Revolution airs live on PPV from Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the Continental Championship and FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships. The main event of the show is MJF vs. Adam Page for the AEW Men's World Championship in a Texas Death Match.